India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Highlights: Match Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: India will be itching to bounce back from the thrashing they received in Guwahati when they take on an edgy but resilient Australia in the series deciding third and final T20 International. India, who dominated Australia in the preceding ODI series, won the opening T20 comfortably before getting a rude shock in the second game. Despite the recent success India have had over Australia, Virat Kohli has maintained that the team from Down Under is always tough to beat. And with the thumping eight-wicket win over the hosts on Tuesday, Australia go into series-decider with some serious momentum. India had a forgettable day at the Baraspara Stadium in all departments after they lost the all-important toss. The highly-rated batsmen were found wanting against the swinging ball with rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff doing the bulk of the damage. Captain Kohli was out for a rare duck and he, along with the rest of the batting line-up, would be eager to make amends. India's new ball bowlers did alright in Guwahati but wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were taken to the cleaners by Moises Henriques and Travis Head, who shared a match-winning partnership of 109. Yadav especially bowled either too short or too full and the set batsmen did not have any difficulty in punishing the loose balls.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 at Hyderabad live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming and match highlight can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 3rd T20 at Hyderabad catch LIVE blog with CricketNext from 5.30 PM IST. Match starts at 7.00 PM IST.
Teams (from): India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.
Australia: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.