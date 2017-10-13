Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Highlights: Match Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2017, 9:25 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:26(IST)

MATCH CALLED OFF! Wet outfield makes it impossible for play to take place as the series gets shared 1-1. Virat Kohli did not look too pleased but the outfield is dangerous for playing and nobody wants an injury. The players have to go back as will the fans who cannot believe their luck. 

19:47(IST)

BAD NEWS: The pitch has been covered now as the groundsmen looks like they have sensed rain here. It is very windy and the weather is not getting any better here even as the inspection is supposed to happen now. This is not a good sign and looks like this game will be hard to start now.

19:16(IST)

PITCH inspection at 7:45PM IST. The umpires and match referee try to inspect the outfield and as Sir Richie Richardson pressed his heel to test the ground in the square, he ended up digging up soil. It is very soft and it could be dangerous for the players to get out and play on this surface.

18:59(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar and Brett Lee complete the pitch report and feel that the wicket will help the bowlers. Murali Karthik takes a look at the ground and says that there is a spongy flow of water every time foot is put on the ground. Difficult to put the spikes on and play here as there could be a twist of the ankle. Not too good by the look of it.

18:45(IST)

A recap of some numbers for today’s T20I: 1: This will be the first T20I cricket match held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad; 19: This will be the 19th different venue in India which has hosted a T20I; 60%: Win rate for IPL teams batting first here at this stadium over the last 10 T20s; That rockets up to 83% in the last 6 matches; 36: Runs Virat Kohli needs to score 7,000 T20 runs: He will be the first Indian to reach this landmark and the 8th person overall; 38: Runs Virat Kohli needs to overtake Tillakaratne Dilshan into second-spot in the list of most T20I run getters; Kohli has 1,852 runs, Dilshan has 1,889; 44: Runs Shikhar Dhawan needs to be the 7th Indian to register 500 T20I runs; 63: Runs David Warner needs to be the 9th Australian to score 2,000 international runs against India; 73: Runs Virat Kohli needs to be the 4th Indian to score 3,000 international runs against Australia; Tendulkar (6,707), Laxman (3,173) & Dravid (3,140) are the others to accomplish this; 77: Runs Virat Kohli needs to become the 1st player to score 500 T20I runs against AUS.

18:39(IST)

The Indian players are playing football with the dugout being used as the goal which MS Dhoni is guarding. Virat Kohli is enjoying himself as the players wait for the groundsmen to dry the surface. The next inspection is at 7PM IST before the umpires take a call.

18:20(IST)

BAD NEWS: The outfield is still not completely dry and the officials are having a talk with Virat Kohli and David Warner. The inspection will take place at 7PM IST before deciding on the way ahead. The groundsmen are working hard to dry the ground after incessant rain caused havoc at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

18:14(IST)

Jason Behrendorff: "Test cricket is the ultimate prize and wearing the baggy green cap is something I am sure all cricketers aspire to and I certainly do. I will be pursuing and doing everything I can to play Test cricket. An unbelievable feeling to be honest. Ranchi was almost nearly not getting on at all, to get one over was great to get out there but to bowl four overs tonight to take four wickets but mainly to get a win, to get the boys back up and about after a pretty tough time in the one-dayers, it's very special. I was really happy with that. A few ones that I got hit to the boundary probably were not obviously where I needed to be bowling. But obviously to get the ball up there, swing the ball, hit guys on the pads and nick blokes off those are the things we talk about in our meetings to get the balls in those areas especially up front so I was very happy with that. You don't have to be mean and nasty all the time. Generally I try and let my skills and the ball do the work and let that do the talking for me instead of getting into a verbal battle or anything like that. Some guys enjoy that and that's what gets them going and fired up, but it's not really my style. It's nice to have a bit of knowledge about what's going on so I can chat to the doctors and the physios and understand exactly what's going on, what I need to do."

18:02(IST)

Ashish Nehra: “When I told Virat Kohli about my opinion, the first thing he said was that you can still play. Then he said you can play in the IPL. It’s good that people think I can still play but it’s good to retire when you are on a high. It can’t get bigger as I will get to retire at my home ground where I first played a Ranji Trophy game 20 years back. I did not take the decision over night. I had given it a good thought. People say that I can play still play in IPL, but I always trained to play for India. If I am leaving, I will leave completely. When I came into the series, I was prepared to play. Whenever Ashish Nehra is in the squad, he is ready to be in the playing XI. In the last two years I have done that. When I came in this time, I had straightway told the captain and coach about my plans and about my thought process and they respected my decision. Looking at the way Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah played in the last five to six months, they are ready. Also, there are no World Cup or any big events in the next five to six months. The most important thing is what the dressing room thinks about me. Everybody is saying that I can play for one more year. My opinion is that it is better to go when people are saying ‘why’ than when they will say ‘why not’. For me, the true measure of success is how you bounce back. People say ‘you have had 11-12 surgeries, so how can you continue’. But the process of coming back has made me mentally strong and I know it will help me prosper in future as well. Character comes when you are not doing well and then you bounce back. People will remember you if you do well for national team but for me there have moments in domestic cricket and the IPL that I will cherish forever. In international cricket, every day is a memory, every day is a new experience. People would say that the six wickets I took against England or the last over in Karachi (against Pakistan in the 2004 ODI series) would be my high points, but I don’t think that way. Definitely for me those are great memories. But every time a captain thinks I can deliver in the last over is a memory too. Karachi match was not the only last over I bowled, sometimes I won, sometimes I lost. So, I can’t pinpoint a particular performance [as my best]. I have my plans ready only till November 1, the day I will retire.”

17:55(IST)

Australian selector Mark Waugh: "It's got to be said, it's not an ideal time to be away from Australia," Waugh told Sky Sports Radio today. "This series has been a bit spread out. It would have been better probably if it was a week or two shorter. Once they get home (Steve Smith and Pat Cummins), they'll have a little break then they'll be back focused on red ball cricket, then the Ashes. The players are pretty much used to it; it's probably more the travelling, flying around. This one-day tournament and T20 tournament has been to about eight different places, so there's been a lot of travel. But I think they're coping pretty well."

17:52(IST)

Australia batsman Travis Head: "It was nice to be in a winning partnership. As batters, you want to be there and win games for Australia. And we were able to do that. With the series on the line, hopefully someone can do it. Hopefully, it's me again. Yeah, [it has been a] pretty disappointing [tour] personally. I've been able to get some starts throughout the tour and not go on I guess. I had some pretty poor execution on some of the dismissals. That's probably been the most disappointing part. Just some little things I haven't been doing is what I've really focused on in the last few training sessions. It was nice those things worked last game and I was able to come out of the tour with some success. To get some runs the other night was nice; it's been a tough tour. I did get the opportunity at 4 and didn't take it. I had runs in the practice game, but it didn't quite work in the ODIs. I guess in the T20Is I felt really good in the first game. And the other night I played really well. So I feel like I can do it, it's just about taking the opportunity when it arises."

17:44(IST)

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in the third T20I between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, but report has come in that the sun is out and the groundsmen are rolling the pitch, preparing the wicket for the key encounter between Virat Kohli and David Warner’s team. Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra posted a video which shows the ground baking under the sun and the groundsmen working tirelessly. "The forecast is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain today (Thursday) and a light to moderate rain tomorrow," the Met office had said. The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear. Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem. Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket. The players have already left for the ground.

17:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India and Australia from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. After receiving an eight-wicket thrashing in the second Twenty20 International (T20I), India will aim for a better show when they take on Australia in their third and final cricket match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Left-arm speedster Jason Behrendorff had wiped away India's top-four in Guwahati as the hosts were bundled out for 118 in the second match of the T20I series. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, too, had foxed the Indians with his guile and variety. India will hope that the batting failure was a one-off incident and their batsmen will come out all guns blazing in the decisive tie. Australia had lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-4 and Thursday's match presents a great opportunity for them to take a trophy back home. They will be full of confidence after the win in the second T20I. India skipper Virat Kohli will seek to continue his winning run in terms of series wins.

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Highlights: Match Called Off Due to Wet Outfield

(Photo Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

LATEST UPDATE: The outfield is unfit for playing and the match has been called off.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: India will be itching to bounce back from the thrashing they received in Guwahati when they take on an edgy but resilient Australia in the series deciding third and final T20 International. India, who dominated Australia in the preceding ODI series, won the opening T20 comfortably before getting a rude shock in the second game. Despite the recent success India have had over Australia, Virat Kohli has maintained that the team from Down Under is always tough to beat. And with the thumping eight-wicket win over the hosts on Tuesday, Australia go into series-decider with some serious momentum. India had a forgettable day at the Baraspara Stadium in all departments after they lost the all-important toss. The highly-rated batsmen were found wanting against the swinging ball with rookie Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff doing the bulk of the damage. Captain Kohli was out for a rare duck and he, along with the rest of the batting line-up, would be eager to make amends. India's new ball bowlers did alright in Guwahati but wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were taken to the cleaners by Moises Henriques and Travis Head, who shared a match-winning partnership of 109. Yadav especially bowled either too short or too full and the set batsmen did not have any difficulty in punishing the loose balls.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 at Hyderabad live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming and match highlight can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 3rd T20 at Hyderabad catch LIVE blog with CricketNext from 5.30 PM IST. Match starts at 7.00 PM IST.
Teams (from): India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.
Australia: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.
Aaron Finchadam zampacricketcricket scorecricketnextDavid WarnerHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017IND vs AUS Live ScoreIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2017india vs australia live scoreIndia vs Australia live streamingIndia vs Australia MatchLive Cricket MatchLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonivirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking