India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Yorkers At Will! Watch

Going by the video, Bumrah took aim with his deadly yorkers thrice, first the off-stump, then the leg stump and finally the middle stump. As one would expect, the fast bowler was on target on all three occasions as he hit the base of the stumps with accuracy.
The 23-year-old took 15 wickets in the ODI series against Sri Lanka at an average of 11.26 and was rewarded with the Man of the Series award for his outstanding performance. In the on-going series which India have already won, Bumrah might have been overshadowed by the spinners but he has proved to be a vital weapon in Kohli's armoury.
Australia captain Steven Smith had also termed Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the two of the best candidates to bowl in the death overs in the modern day game after the series loss in Indore.
Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue with their winning momentum in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. India attained a 3-0 unassailable lead by hammering Aussies in the last ODI and now eyeing 10th consecutive win in the 50-over format.
Kohli and team are on the top of their game and the Aussies will have to pull up their socks to open their account in the five-match series.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
First Published: September 28, 2017, 9:10 AM IST