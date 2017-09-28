India vs Australia 4th ODI: Warner eyes Redemption in Landmark 100th ODI

Warner has been completely absent as a force from this series. He has aggregated just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95.
This is also just the second bilateral ODI series where he has batted in three or more innings where Warner has not managed at least one fifty. The only prior instance was against Pakistan in the UAE when he scored just 50 runs in 3 innings.
Part of the problem has been converting starts. He has scores of 18, 40*, 21, 25, 1 & 42 in his last 6 ODI innings. He is yet to post a 50-plus score, his longest barren streak since going 8 innings without a fifty all the way back between 2012 & 2013. It continues a broader theme: Warner just has not been able to crack it in Asia in ODIs.
Interestingly, Warner’s fifty-plus scores in Asia have only come at the end of series, be it his 56 against PAK came in the 3rd ODI of a 3-match series in 2014 or his 106 against Sri Lanka came in the 5th ODI of a 5-match series in 2016.
What might be of solace to Warner is that Steven Smith, the last Australian to reach the landmark of 100 ODIs scored a fifty in this landmark match – he scored 59.
Talking about the already lost series, Warner said the visitors found it difficult to cope up with the conditions in India this time around. "On a personal front, it is my first ODI series in India. So coming here for the first time to play in ODIs with two new white balls would be different. The first two games were different," he said.
"In Kolkata, the ball was swinging around. It is probably the toughest conditions I have faced from the white ball point of view. It swung a lot more than what it did in England. You adopt your game according to conditions. The last game was probably a game played in the traditional way. There the ball did not swing as much. The wicket was nice to bat on and I made most of it by getting in. So, that probably is a thing for me to reflect," Warner said.
First Published: September 28, 2017, 11:37 AM IST