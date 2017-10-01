India vs Australia: Kohli and Team Relentless in Practice! Watch

For the Kohli led team though, there has been no let-up in their preparations for the final ODI at Nagpur. The Men in Blue will no doubt look to end the series on a high.
Even though the Nagpur ODI is a dead rubber, the Indian team’s net practice sessions are as intense as one would expect them to be on any day.
A video released by the Indian cricket team shows that each of the players working hard to sharpen their individual skill. Be it bowling the perfect yorker or playing with a straight bat, the team’s work ethic has been fantastic.
The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav to name a few, consistently put in those long hours behind the scenes to ensure their performance levels never dip on the all-important match day.
India lead the five match ODI series against Australia 3-1 and in the final game at Nagpur, the Men in Blue will look bounce back from the minor blip that was Bangalore.
Four years ago, both these teams did battle at the same venue, at the that time, a Virat Kohli masterclass saw India chase down 350; the Indian captain will surely look for an encore.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
First Published: October 1, 2017, 11:07 AM IST