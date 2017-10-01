India vs Australia 5th ODI: Kohli, Smith Battle Fails to Live Up to the Hype

During the Test matches, it was Smith who led Australia from the front and performed with the bat as he won the personal battle but Kohli won the team battle, as India fought back to win the series 2-1.
Smith and Kohli also had a much-publicised war of words during the Test series, when Smith looked towards the dressing room before taking a DRS review, and Kohli not mincing any words, calling it cheating. Smith later described it as a 'brain fade.'
This ODI series, both players have been rather quite both on and off the field.
The captains, combined, have aggregated 267 runs in 8 innings. To use an extreme example, Aaron Finch has aggregated 218 runs in just 2 innings.
The difference is made all the starker when looking at the captains’ combined average in bilateral ODI series in India.
This is only the third bilateral ODI series in India where skippers have combined to average under 35. The last instance of this happening was in 2000/01, when Steve Waugh averaged just 23.25 and Sourav Ganguly averaged a mere 18.60.
What’s curious is that neither skipper has hit a six this series. This is just the fourth bilateral ODI series in India consisting of 4 or more matches where captains have yet to hit a six.
The last time Kohli failed to hit a six in a bilateral ODI series was in 2013, when SA toured IND, whereas the last time Smith failed to hit a six in a bilateral ODI series was last year against SL in SL.
Both the players will have one last chance to prove their mettle when the two teams battle it out in Nagpur in the 5th and final ODI on Sunday.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
First Published: October 1, 2017, 10:04 AM IST