India vs Australia: BCCI Yet to Get ICC Approval for Guwahati T20I

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that the board was expecting a green signal at the earliest and there shouldn’t be any issue as the inspection went well. He went on to add that an official go-ahead was expected from the international body at the earliest.
“It is true that we have not yet got an official go-ahead to host an international game at the Barspara Stadium. But we are positive and are expecting it any time now. Not too sure about the reason for the delay, but the inspection went well and there is no reason to worry,” he said.
But the Assam Cricket Association isn’t too pleased with the delay in confirmation as the game is just a month away — October 10 — and a lot of logistical preparations need to be taken care of apart from getting the ground match ready for an international tie.
“It should have come in by now. But we are still awaiting a confirmation in this regard from the BCCI. Yet, there is no dearth of effort from our side to ensure that everything is in place. We have the ground ready for action and if we don’t finally get to host this T20I, we are definitely ready for future assignments,” he told CricketNext.
Asked about the logistical issues, the official said: “Well, you cannot deny this aspect and that there are areas to be covered off the field as well when it comes to hotel bookings and all, but well that is for the BCCI to look into as to why things are taking time. The inspection went well.”
Interestingly, an ICC official said that the international body was looking into certain aspects which was causing the delay in approving the venue. But the official refused to comment if there was a possibility that the venue would not get a go-ahead to host the game from the ICC.
“There is some issue with the dates as far as I know and you could see the match date being reworked. But I am not in a position to comment on the status report of the stadium,” he said.
Interestingly, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has demanded Rs 1.5 crore from the BCCI for security cover and other expenses, including the conduct of a warm-up game for the Australia team, scheduled to play the first ODI in Chennai on September 17.
The TNCA top boss RI Palani has written to the BCCI, explaining the huge costs that the association has to incur in the lead-up to the first ODI. The Australian team is scheduled to arrive on September 8 after completing a two-Test engagement in Bangladesh.
Australia have announced the ODI and T20I Squad for the India tour with James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile being recalled to the team. Uncapped left-arm fast bowler Jason Beherendorff has been picked in the T20I squad. All-rounder Moises Henriques, as well as injured quartet of Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, are the five omissions from squad that was named for the Champions Trophy squad in June.
First Published: September 6, 2017, 2:39 PM IST