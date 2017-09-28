Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli; Joins Elite List With Rare Achievement

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 4:42 PM IST
Australian cricketer David Warner celebrates his fifty during the forth one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Image)

Australian opener David Warner was back at his rampaging best as he smashed 124 off just 119 balls, to give Australia the perfect start in the 4th ODI at Bengaluru.

This was Warner's 100th ODI for Australia, and he became only the 8th batsman to score a ton in their 100th ODI.

The other seven batsmen are: G Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohd Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick, Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Warner is also now second in the list most number of runs after 100 ODIs, the Southpaw is behind Hashim Amla, who had 4808 runs, but he is ahead of the likes of Kohli, Greenidge and Viv Richards.

Most ODI runs after 100 ODIs:

H Amla – 4808
D Warner – 4217
G Greenidge – 4177
Viv Richards – 4146
Virat Kohli – 4107

Before this innings, Warner was woefully out of form with scores of 18, 40*, 21, 25, 1 & 42 in his last 6 ODI innings. He was yet to post a 50-plus score, his longest barren streak since going 8 innings without a fifty all the way back between 2012 & 2013. It continues a broader theme: Warner just has not been able to crack it in Asia in ODIs.

Interestingly, Warner’s fifty-plus scores in Asia have only come at the end of series, be it his 56 against PAK came in the 3rd ODI of a 3-match series in 2014 or his 106 against Sri Lanka came in the 5th ODI of a 5-match series in 2016.
