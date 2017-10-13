India vs Australia: Decider at Hyderabad Under Rain Threat

"The forecast is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain today (Thursday) and a light to moderate rain tomorrow," the Met office said.
The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear. Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.
Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket.
However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area. The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.
ind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia Third T20IMS DhoniRain in HyderabadUppal T20Ivirat kohli
First Published: October 13, 2017, 9:00 AM IST