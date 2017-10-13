Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia: Decider at Hyderabad Under Rain Threat

PTI | Updated: October 13, 2017, 9:20 AM IST
India vs Australia: Decider at Hyderabad Under Rain Threat

File image of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (BCCI)

Hyderabad: Rain may play spoilsport in the third and final T20 international between India and Australia with weather forecast indicating possibility of light to moderate rain, here on Friday.

"The forecast is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain today (Thursday) and a light to moderate rain tomorrow," the Met office said.

The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear. Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.

Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket.

However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area. The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.

Related Story

ind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia Third T20IMS DhoniRain in HyderabadUppal T20Ivirat kohli
First Published: October 13, 2017, 9:00 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking