India vs Australia: Eden Gardens Curator Sujan Mukherjee Losing Sleep as Incessant Rain Plays Spoilsport

Speaking to CricketNext, Sujan said that things are getting very difficult as nonstop rain has ensured that the ground is covered and the groundsmen haven’t got the opportunity to let the wicket bake under the sun and prepare it as they would deem fit for the ODI.
“It has been raining continuously in Kolkata. I am obviously tense and worried because I need clear sky and the sun baking the wicket so that we can prepare a good wicket. Even till Tuesday we had rain and then again, the forecast remains the same for the next few days. In fact, rainfall is expected even during the time of the ODI and those hailing from Kolkata would know that the scenario remains the same every year around this time. Eastern India experiences rainfall in these months before the monsoon retreats,” he said.
Chief coach Ravi Shastri is known to like wickets that helps the home team as was witness during his last tenure when as team director he wasn’t too happy with the wicket prepared for an ODI game between India and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in 2015.
Asked if that meant that the wicket could very well be underprepared for the second game of the series, the curator though feels that will not be the case and at most it will help the home side with all the dampness that comes in with the wicket being covered around-the-clock.
“No, there is no threat of an under-prepared wicket as such. We have prepared quality wickets in the last couple of years and don’t expect anything but the best effort from our groundsmen. But then, you cannot fight nature. Almost all regions around Kolkata is flooded at the moment. In such a scenario, to expect that you will get a belter will be wrong. The situation might well see the home team getting slight advantage as the pitch will take turn and the dampness will make stroke-playing difficult,” he said.
But Sujan is confident that the match will not need to be shifted out of Kolkata due to lack of preparedness on part of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). “I don’t really see the game coming under threat due to the wicket. It is just that the rain is creating havoc and well I can only wait and hope that I get some time to prepare the wicket as per norms,” he said.
While Sujan wants to stay positive and keep fingers crossed, the Eden chief curator is not too happy with the scheduling of games by the BCCI. “When we were growing up, we would have international matches in the north at this time of the year and it was only in the winters that games would be played in Eastern India. Again, you would have games down south during the summers. But that is not followed anymore and whichever association has its turn, organises the game. So well we will now try and give it our best shot,” he signed off.
First Published: September 7, 2017, 8:45 AM IST