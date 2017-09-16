India vs Australia, First ODI, Live Streaming, Where to Watch and TV Timings IST

The Indo-Australia rivalry over the years have been more traditional with the intensity right up there as lot is always at stake.
Not to forget the passion and frayed tempers, a testimony to that was the Test series that India won 2-1, earlier this year.
A 5-0 win for India, which could be a rare first against Australia, will put them at the top of the ICC World rankings while a 4-1 win for the visitors will help them grab pole position.
For India, facing an Australian side without their top two pacers - Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would certainly work to their advantage but at the same time, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are seasoned pros for whom India is like a "second home".
In India, you can go to Hotstar.com for live streaming of the match, which will be 5 minutes delayed if you are not a Premium customer.
STAR Sports will broadcast live the India vs Australia matches on their channels - STAR Sports 1 and 3. There will be both English and Hindi feeds. You can see the matches on STAR Sports 1 and 3 HD too.
The match will start at 1.30 IST.
Teams (from)
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, M S Dhoni (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yazuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), James Faulkner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch.
First Published: September 16, 2017, 2:38 PM IST