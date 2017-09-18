India vs Australia First ODI: Team India Report Card

Here is Cricketnext's report card as we analyse the performance of every Indian player from the game.
Ajinkya Rahane: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
Having been given a chance to make his case for a longer stay in the ODI set up due to the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane failed to capitalise and was the first of three quick wickets India lost early on to the guile of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Rahane who is expected to bring in stability at the top of the order failed to impress for the second consecutive match and in all likelihood is walking on thin ice.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
The Mumbaikar had the perfect opportunity to make a huge contribution, especially after captain Virat Kohli had been dismissed for a duck. But, Rohit who did get a good start even as he kept losing partners at rapid pace at the other end, could not capitalise and threw it away, leaving India in quite a spot of bother. The right hand opening batsman's place in the side would definitely not be in danger after this show, but converting starts is what he will look to concentrate on.
Virat Kohli: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
The Indian captain had a horrible time at the batting crease as he was dismissed for an unexpected duck as Glenn Maxwell took a blinder off Nathan Coulter-Nile's bowling. But after that with the Australian innings being shortened to 21 overs due to rain, Kohli redeemed himself and was extremely pro-active in the field. His sharp decision making with respect to the bowling changes and field placements ensured the visitors were on the mat more often than not.
Manish Pandey: Rating 1: Verdict: Very Poor
When Manish Pandey walked into bat, the Indian innings was in complete disarray and it was a situation that was perfectly set up for him to step up to the plate. But the inexperience was evident as he could not hold out and was dismissed for a duck - thus failing to take a chance to cement his place in the middle order with 2 years still to go for the World Cup.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 6: Verdict: Good
India were in deep trouble when Kedar Jadhav walked into bat alongside Rohit Sharma. Jadhav's contribution in numbers is not the biggest, and one could argue there was scope to score some big runs, but it was his knock that was crucial as it helped MS Dhoni ease into the game without having to worry about the low run rate. Jadhav's 40 runs of 54 balls not only kept the scoreboard ticking but ensured the Aussies would not become a rampant force.
MS Dhoni: Rating 9.5: Verdict: Excellent
One of the few reasons that India were able to get anywhere close to 300 in their innings was MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper batsman is no more the swashbuckling batsman that he was, but it was his half century that formed the back bone of the Indian innings. Dhoni did pick up the pace towards the end as India needed to up the ante in the final overs, but he unfortunately missed out on what would have been a well deserved century by 21 runs. On the field, MS was his usual self behind the stumps where he affected three dismissals starting with the dangerous David Warner. This is a performance that should truly silence his detractors.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
The all-rounder has settled into the team very quickly, and has no doubt become one of Virat Kohli's go to men in pressure cooker situations. A belligerent 83 of 66 balls alongside MS Dhoni in a century plus partnership for the 6 wicket, was the driving force in the Indian innings. Pandya not only kept the Australians at bay with his bat, but he literally took them too the clarners. With the ball, he removed the dangerous Steve Smith before he could get his eye in, thus triggering a collapse the Aussies could not recover from. There was no doubt that he was going to be rewarded with the Man of the Match award
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
A few lusty blows in the final few overs of the innings, meant Bhuvneshwar's cameo was extremely valuable to the cause of the Indian batting. Once he got the ball in his hand, he was his usual self, where he kept the batsmen on a tight leash. Kumar who dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile in the penultimate over of the match, though did deserve end the match with more wickets than he had. He continues to be India's most reliable new ball bowler and there doesn't seem to be anyone to take over the mantle anytime soon.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The left arm chinaman who made his Test debut against Australia earlier in the year, troubled the Australian batsmen once again on a surface that afforded him some help. Kuldeep, who is expected to go for runs due to his attacking bowling style took the important wicket of David Warner in the 8th over, which in turn gave India the momentum to race away to the finish line. Kuldeep who has been singled out as a dangerman by the Australian batsmen is likely to retain his place in the team for the upcoming fixtures as well.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The Royal Challengers Bangalore off spinner who is in the squad because R Ashwin has been rested took his chance with both hands. Chahal who contributed to the cause with the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins was among the pick of the bowlers. He troubled Australia as much as his colleague Kuldeep did, and performances like these are bound to help him make a strong case to stay in the squad.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
An ace death bowler, Bumrah was the most economical of the lot in Chennai. The Mumbai Indians man did not let the Australian batsmen get away at a time when they needed to score at a rapid pace. It was Bumrah who struck the first blow for India when he removed debutant Hilton Cartwright. In the field, as one would expect Bumrah was sharp and pitched in with two catches, including one that saw Steve Smith return to pavilion for 1.
Ajinkya RahaneBhuvneshwar KumarHardik Pandyaind vs aus 2017Kedar JadhavMS DhoniTeam India Report Cardvirat kohli
First Published: September 18, 2017, 1:38 PM IST