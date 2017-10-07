Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
1st T20I: Bowlers Star as India Beat Australia by 9 Wickets in Rain-curtailed Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2017, 11:32 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 1st T20I, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 07 October, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Live Blog

Highlights

22:52(IST)

This is India seventh consecutive win against Australia in the shortest format of the game. Bowlers once again came to the fore to chip away with 8 wickets on just 188 runs on the board for the visitors and Dhawan and Kohli doing well to chase down the target with three balls to spare.

Match Over: Virat Kohli hits the ball over the covers for a boundary and that is it then. Kohli finishes off in style in the homeland of MS Dhoni. India win the match by 9 wickets (D/L) and take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan cuts the ball hard towards the point region but a fielder was there to save the day for visitors. Only one run taken. Then on the next ball Kohli hits the ball on the on side and Kohli runs two. India now need 3 runs off 4 balls.

Dan Christian will bowl the last over of the match with India needing 6 runs off 6 balls. Thrilling match this but one would say that India have 9 wikcets in hand are in commanding position to win the match.

Four: Zampa bowls onto the pads of Kohli and the India skipper got his leg out in time and flicked the ball for a boundary towards the fine leg region. There was fielder at short fine leg but the ball went beside him for a boundary.

India picked up 9 runs from that over and they are going about chasing the target in a professional manner. After hitting a four on the second ball of the over, Dhawan and Kohli picked up four runs in singles and doubles.

Four: Coulter-Nile bowls onto the pads of Dhawan and the southpaw just flicks it for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Third boundary of the innings for Dhawan as India edge closer to the target of 48.

Four and Four: Excellent timing from the India skipper as he comes down the track and hits the ball over the infield for a boundary towards the mid-off ropes. While two balls later, Tye bowls a short delivery to Dhawan and the southpaw pulls it for the second boundary of the over. India 27/1 in 3 overs.

Four: Shikhar Dhawan finishes the over in styles as he hits the ball straight at the bowler, who even touched it but the ball still went for a boundary towards the mid-on boundary.

Chance: That was close for the Indian skipper as he was almost run-out. But replays show that Kohli made his ground when the stumps were broken. Australian fielders thought they had their man and what a wicket that would have been.

OUT: Just the kind of start Aussies needed as Coulter-Nile castles Rohit Sharma. The stumps are taken apart by the pacer as Rohit mised the ball. Kohli takes charge in the middle.

SIX: Coulter-Nile bowls onto pads of Rohit and the right hander simply flicks the ball towards the fine leg boundary. The ball sails over the ropes for the first six of the innings. India off to a flying start.

Four: Rohit Sharma starts the proceedings by hitting a boundary on the first ball of the over. Also, he welcomes Behrendroff onto the international circuit with a boundary on his first ball itself. But on the next five deliveries the debutant concedes just one run. India 5/0 after 1 over.

Revised Target: India need 48 runs in 6 overs to win the first match in Ranchi according to the Duckworth and Lewis system. The match will resume at 10:15 IST.

The Australian pacers are out in the middle and they are warming up. The covers have been entirely taken off. We are still waiting for the revised target for India. All that we know is that the game will start at 10:15 PM IST. Stay Tuned folks for the revised target.

Ground Update: Rain has slowed down significantly and groundsman are taking off the covers now. The umpires just had a huge debate in the middle and then they made their way back into the hut. We will get you the revised score once we have it. Stay tuned folks. Next inspection of the ground at 10:05 PM.

India's innings should have started at 8:40 and they have already lost half an hour worth of play. The cut of time is 10:20 and if the play doesnt resume by then, the match will be called off. What a shame that would be as India were in commanding position.

Ground Update: It seems that the rain has once again picked up in Ranchi and it is not looking good. Few minutes ago, it was slowing down a bit but unfortunately, it has started to come down a bit heavily now.

Ground Update: It is still raining in Ranchi and the ground is now entirely covered in blue (covers). The umpires will now have to adjust India's target according to the DRS. We will let you know once we have an official word. Stay tuned folks.

It is official now! Australia have ended their innings at 118/8 and they won't bat now. Meanwhile, the official cut-off time for the end of the match is 10.20 PM. We will get you the revised score once we have an official word from the ground.

The Officials are out on the ground and it seems that Australia's innings has been declared as over. That means that they won't come out to bat now. We will get you the revised target once we have an official word from the ground.

OUT: Dan Christian too bites the dust as he is run out by Bhuvneshvar Kumar. Australia have lost their eight wicket of the day and are in a very poor position in the match. 

OUT and OUT: Jasprit Bumrah returns to the bowling and straightaway gets rid of Paine and Coulter-Nile. Bumrah castles both and Australia lose their seventh wicket of the day. India bowlers are firmly on top of the visitors.

Four and SIX: Bhuvi bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump and it gives the perfect oppurtunity to Paine to free his arms. The right-hander hit the ball through the covers for a boundary. This time a short ball from Bhuvi and Paine pulls the ball for the second six of the day. Three missed chances in one over is hurting India now.

THREE CHANCES MISSED IN ONE OVER: Virat Kohli may be pulling his hair out as three chances go a begging in one Chahal over. First, Chahal produced a leading edge off the bat of Paine but the ball popped out of his hands following the dive. On the fourth ball, Dhoni couldn't collect the ball while Paine was out of his crease. Then on the last ball of the over, Painte hits the ball straight into the hands of Bhuvi at mid wicket and he let the ball pop out of his hands.

OUT: The Indian bowlers are on fire as they are chipping away with the wickets at  good pace. This time, Pandya castles Travis Head for 9. Head tried to defend the ball but chopped it onto his stumps. Aus have lost five wickets now.

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Kuldeep gets his second wicket of the day. Henriques comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely and the ball rattles into his stumps. Australia lose their fourth wicket. The Chinaman is on fire at the moment.

Four: Hardik Pandya gave away 24 runs in his first two over and he was rei-ntorduced in this over by Kohli. But no change in fortunes for the all-rounder as Moises Henriques takes him to task. Short delivery from Pandya and Henriques hits the ball over the long on boundary for a boundary.

Preview:

A confident India will look to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia would aim for a change of fortunes in the three-match T20 series beginning here on Saturday.India dominated the limited over series against Australia with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and Virat Kohli and his men would be keen for a perfect finish to the T20I series.
A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli's side look so formidable. They have looked flawless, be it against reigning world champions Australia or a new-look Sri Lanka. The rise of Hardik Pandya, the guile of the two wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made life difficult for Australia in the one-day series.
But come T20Is, it could be worse for Australia as India boast of a 9-3 head-to-head record. In the last T20I bilateral series, India made a 3-0 clean sweep in Australia in January last year while they have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations. For India, all eyes would be on old warhorse Ashish Nehra who has been recalled for the T20I series, having last played against England in February this year. The 38-year-old's ability to notch up pace and his death bowling ability will be a key factor for India as the left-arm pacer would add variety to the pace attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Nehra has played 26 T20Is and took 34 wickets and still has the world batsmen in awe, something that was seen during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign in IPL.
India vs Australia 1st T20 live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 1st T20 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the with score card and all latest action from the match including live scores online, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff


