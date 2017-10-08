1st T20I: Bowlers Star as India Beat Australia by 9 Wickets in Rain-curtailed Match

And that's it! Kohli seals it with a boundary, India win with three balls to spare. SCORECARD: https://t.co/nJKMmWqY4P #INDvAUS— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 7, 2017
Four and Four: Excellent timing from the India skipper as he comes down the track and hits the ball over the infield for a boundary towards the mid-off ropes. While two balls later, Tye bowls a short delivery to Dhawan and the southpaw pulls it for the second boundary of the over. India 27/1 in 3 overs.
Four: Rohit Sharma starts the proceedings by hitting a boundary on the first ball of the over. Also, he welcomes Behrendroff onto the international circuit with a boundary on his first ball itself. But on the next five deliveries the debutant concedes just one run. India 5/0 after 1 over.
Ground Update: Rain has slowed down significantly and groundsman are taking off the covers now. The umpires just had a huge debate in the middle and then they made their way back into the hut. We will get you the revised score once we have it. Stay tuned folks. Next inspection of the ground at 10:05 PM.
Four and SIX: Bhuvi bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump and it gives the perfect oppurtunity to Paine to free his arms. The right-hander hit the ball through the covers for a boundary. This time a short ball from Bhuvi and Paine pulls the ball for the second six of the day. Three missed chances in one over is hurting India now.
THREE CHANCES MISSED IN ONE OVER: Virat Kohli may be pulling his hair out as three chances go a begging in one Chahal over. First, Chahal produced a leading edge off the bat of Paine but the ball popped out of his hands following the dive. On the fourth ball, Dhoni couldn't collect the ball while Paine was out of his crease. Then on the last ball of the over, Painte hits the ball straight into the hands of Bhuvi at mid wicket and he let the ball pop out of his hands.
Four: Hardik Pandya gave away 24 runs in his first two over and he was rei-ntorduced in this over by Kohli. But no change in fortunes for the all-rounder as Moises Henriques takes him to task. Short delivery from Pandya and Henriques hits the ball over the long on boundary for a boundary.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
