India vs Australia: Four Arrested in Stone-pelting Case on Aussie Bus

Cricketnext | Updated: October 15, 2017, 6:49 PM IST
A file photo of the bus that was attacked in Guwahati. (Twitter/Aaron Finch)

New Delhi: Four people have been arrested for throwing stones at the Australian cricket team bus, after India suffered a loss at the hands of Australia in the second T20I at Guwahati, last week.

Players and staff were travelling from Basapara Stadium back to their team hotel in the eastern city when the rock pierced the window on the right-hand side of the bus. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and said that anti-social elements were behind the attack and that the culprits would be put behind bars soon. MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma also apologised to the Australian team and promised to punish the guilty.

The four were arrested under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with attempted murder, apart from Sections 336 (Endangering life), 427 (Mischief causing damage), and 511 (Attempt to commit offence), in connection with the case registered at Gorchuk police station.

Police, however, did not reveal their names as it was yet to ascertain whether the accused were juveniles or adults. "Investigation so far has revealed that the four were frustrated to see India's bad performance against Australia. They had consumed alcohol before witnessing the T20 match.

"After dinner, they were gossiping at the Bamunpara Chowk near Saukuchi area in the city when they saw the team bus. One of them threw a stone at the bus and then they all fled," Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said. The DGP said police will seek their 10-day custody from a local court.

Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch posted a photo of a shattered window on a bus on Twitter. "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!" he tweeted.




Australia's team bus was also struck by a rock in Bangladesh five weeks ago as it travelled back to a hotel following the first day's play of the second and final test against the home side in Chittagong.
First Published: October 15, 2017, 6:36 PM IST

