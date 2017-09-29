India vs Australia Fourth ODI: Team India Report Card

With this victory, the visitors broke India's 9-match winning streak in the 50-over format of the game. Also, Australia now trail 1-3 in the series, with the last match to be played in Nagpur on Sunday.
Here is Cricketnext's analysis of each and every Indian player from Thursday's match.
Ajinkya Rahane: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Ajinkya Rahane started off well and looked to be in fine touch, but again failed to register a big score despite getting a start. Rahane was dismissed for 53 off 66 balls by Kane Richardson. However, he did provide another 100-run opening partnership with his fellow Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma. Going ahead, Rahane will be hoping to convert these starts into something big if he is to make the opening slot permanently his.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
It seems Rohit Sharma has a switch on and switch off button, and when the opener is switched on, he is as good as any other batsman in world cricket. It was yet another majestic innings from Rohit as he scored 65 off just 55 balls, which included 5 maximum sixes. Rohit could well have guided India home, had it not been some great work from Australian captain Steve Smith which resulted in a mix up between Kohli and Rohit, leaving both of them stranded on the same end.
Virat Kohli: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Although it would be harsh to blame Kohli for Rohit's run out, but it was the captain's call which led to Rohit's run out. Then, the captain was dismissed in a manner similar to his dismissal at Eden Gardens, as he chopped one on to his stumps. Kohli was looking to guide the ball to third man but got an under edge onto his stumps. Kohli's decision to drop in form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah too didn't pay off as Shami and Yadav leaked a lot of runs, especially towards the death. However, considering series was already won, one can be a bit lenient on Kohli for those changes.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The all-rounder has settled into the team very quickly, and has no doubt become one of Virat Kohli's go to men in pressure cooker situations. He wasn't at his usual best with the ball, but again showed great promise with the bat. He scored 41 off 40 balls before Adam Zampa got him to slice one. Pandya's reaction showed that he was disappointed with his dismissal and wanted to stay till the end. That's the only aspect of his game which needs to be worked on, but you can trust him to improve with every outing he makes.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 8: Verdict: Good
Kedar Jadhav played well for his 67 and had a solid partnership with Hardik Pandya which looked to have gotten India back into the game. He played according to the situation and when needed, wasn't afraid to go for his shots. He even chipped in with the ball, breaking the dangerous looking opening partnership by getting the wicket of big hitting David Warner. Jadhav would have been happier had he carried the team home, but nonetheless it was still an impressive performance from the Pune batsman.
Manish Pandey: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Manish Pandey seems to be having the management's trust for now but one wonders how many more chances will he be given to prove his worth. Pandey had the opportunity to be the finisher, but once again was dismissed for 33, with poor shot selection proving to be his undoing once again. He looked to pull a ball which wasn't short enough, and the ball sneaked under him to hit the stumps.
MS Dhoni: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor
Considering the high standards he has set in the series so far, it wasn't Dhoni's most impressive performance. First, he missed a rather tough stumping of Aaron Finch which proved to be costly. He had a second chance to make amends, as he came in to bat in a situation which was tailor-made for him. India needed 49 runs with close to 4 overs left, but Dhoni failed as Kane Richardson dismissed him for just 13 off 10 balls.
Axar Patel: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor
Axar Patel played in place of Kuldeep Yadav but failed to perform, as he was expensive with the ball and then was dismissed for 5. Axar never looked liked taking a wicket, and tried to restrict the batsmen, which proved to be his undoing as there was no assistance from the pitch for the spinners. He might well make way for Kuldeep in the final ODI.
Mohammed Shami: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form with the white ball, Shami, who at one stage looked like India's best limited overs bowler, has been reduced to the background. He was given a chance at Chinnaswamy, which isn't the most bowler friendly surface. He started off well and even got in a maiden but failed to provide an early breakthrough. He was also taken to the cleaners towards the end as he failed to get in the yorkers.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 4: Verdict: Poor
Chahal plies his trade in the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and hence he knows the ground well. It takes guts to be a leg spinner in Bengaluru, as small ground and flat pitch often prove to be a bowler's nightmare. That was the case for Chahal as he gave away runs at close to 7 runs per over and was wicket-less. He tried everything but it just wasn't the leg spinners day.
Umesh Yadav: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Umesh Yadav managed to pick up his 100th ODI wicket but was expensive as he conceded 71 runs. However, Umesh has always been in the team as a wicket-taker, and he played that role to perfection by picking up 4 wickets. India could have been chasing closer to 350-360, had he not dismissed Aaron Finch, Steve Smith quickly. He bowled with a lot of heart on a flat pitch and was rewarded accordingly.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 4:18 PM IST