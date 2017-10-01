India vs Australia: Hosts Still Looking for a Centurion; Rahane Failing to Make Most of the Opportunity

This equals their record for a home bilateral series for most 50s without a hundred. They achieved this against England in 2012/13
None of the Indian batsman has managed to score a century yet, but the team does have 10 fifties in this series. The conversion rate might well be a concern for the team management.
Australia’s openers - Finch and Warner - have hit 2 centuries between themselves this series, no one else has managed the same.
For India, openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have provided decent starts, but both of them will be looking to build on that and score a big one, especially Rahane, whose conversion rate is a worry and he is also fighting for a spot in the team with Dhawan - who is missing the series due to his wife's illness.
As opener, he has only managed to convert 3 of 17 fifties into hundreds, a conversion rate of just 17.65%.
Rahane has failed to convert any of his last 5 ODI fifties as opener to a century: -
72 v WI, North Sound, 2017
60 v WI, North Sound, 2017
55 v AUS, Kolkata, 2017
70 v AUS, Indore, 2017
53 v AUS, Bengaluru, 2017
Rahane is third on the list when it comes to worst conversion rates for openers, behind Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez and England's Ian Bell.
Despite Rahane scoring three back-to-back fifties against Australia it is noticeable how he hasn’t gone on to make a more significant contribution. Given that Dhawan should be back soon along with Rohit being the established opener, it should give him pause to ponder how to best take advantage of this opportunity.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
Match time: 1.30 pm IST.
cricketcricketnextInd vs Ausind vs aus 2017india australia 5th odiindia australia live scoresIndia-Australia
First Published: October 1, 2017, 10:44 AM IST