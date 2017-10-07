Ashish Nehra Says He Can Play for 'Another Couple of Years'

After suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL, Nehra could be a part of the 1st T20I at Ranchi, on Saturday.
“The only one thing that I'm not happy is my body,” Nehra was quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “I can play for another couple of years but it isn’t easy for a fast bowler at 38-39, especially considering the state of my body. But I am just trying my level best.”
"At times when I wake up, especially in the winter in Delhi, my knees are so sore, it is half an hour before I can even leave my bed and am able to walk,” added Nehra.
“I have had four surgeries in my ankle, plus my knee is always sore. But again, after half an hour so I say it to myself that I have to do it. I am the kind of person that if I decide [I’ll do] something, I have to do it,” he said. “There’s no rocket science to this. You have to give 3-4 hours of the day to your body, definitely you will get the result. Some may get it later, but in the end, you will.”
Nehra laments the fact that he has had to miss a lot matches owing to injuries. “When you are young you don’t understand these things, you don’t understand the value of playing for India. In the last 7-8 years I missed so much cricket, maybe you can say I am trying to catch that up,” he said.
“You can never go back, but for the last 4-5 years I am pushing myself and I am getting the results,” said Nehra. “ My body has let me down, that’s why I am so upset with my body at times. I am a firm believer that if my body is okay I can still play and deliver. That’s why I am always aware of my body.”
The pacer said one of the reasons he has been able to return to cricket is because he works really hard on his conditioning.
“I am someone who always prepares,” he explained. “Even if no one is there at the ground, I practice. I just need a wicketkeeper who can take my balls. I bowl a lot at a single wicket, I put pressure on myself. After bowling I will do some fielding. My practice sessions are not too long, they are an hour and a half to two hours. But I keep that intensity going so when I play the game I don’t feel sore.”
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.
Australia: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
First Published: October 7, 2017, 2:26 PM IST