India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Chennai: MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya Bring Up 100-run Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 4:37 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 1st ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 17 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

16:36(IST)

8 runs from the Faulkner over here as the Indians are setting up well for a finish with a flurry. India's score reads 186/5 after 39 overs with Hardik batting on 69 and Dhoni batting on 32. 99 is where they stand as far as the partnership is concerned. Good show here by the duo.

16:32(IST)

6 runs from the Cummins over as India's score reads 178/5 after 38 overs. Dhoni and Hardik need to ensure now that they don't lose any wicket and get into the business end and help the hosts finish with a flurry. The Australians though need to break the partnership before these two take the game away from the visitors.

16:29(IST)

After 2 runs from the Cummins over, Hardik has picked up 23 runs from the ZAMPA over as he reaches his 50 off 48 balls. Even though Hardik has maintained a low profile in this innings so far, this over saw a vintage Hardik at the crease. India's score reads 172/5 after 37 overs

16:23(IST)

3 runs from the Zampa over here as the Indians are looking to get into the business end before they start taking the attack to the Australian bowlers. Both Dhoni and Hardik have looked to make the most of the situatuion here. India's score reads 146/5 after 35 overs

16:21(IST)

4 runs from the Stoinis over as the Indians are finding it hard to accelerate here. The wicket started with decent bounce and pace, but that has changed with time. The wicket is slowing down fast. India's score reads 143/5 after 34 overs

16:11(IST)

6 runs from the Zampa over here as Dhoni and Hardik bring up their 50-run partnership. It has been a quality show here from the two batsmen on a wicket that has clearly not helped the Indian batsmen go for a flourish. It is all about playing steady here. India's score reads 139/5 after 33 overs

16:10(IST)

8 runs from the Stoinis over as both Dhoni and Hardik are looking to up the ante. But the wicket is not helping the Indian batsmen's cause here. India's score reads 133/5 after 32 overs. Dhoni has been looking to make it count and is clearly waiting to finish with a flurry here. 

16:04(IST)

4 runs from the Faulkner over as the Indians are trying hard to up the ante. But the wicket is not easy to bat on and that is showing as both Dhoni and Hardik have struggled to score easily. India's score reads 125/5 after 31 overs as 19 overs are left in the innings.

15:59(IST)

3 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as the Indians have had troubles with the pull shots. Now Hardik showing the same sign as the pitch has also not helped matters. The wicket is holding up slightly at times. India's score reads 121/5 after 30 overs with Dhoni on 19 and Hardik on 22.

15:55(IST)

MAIDEN over from Faulkner here and that is exactly what Steve Smith would be wishing for from the bowlers. Australia look like they have come with a plan here and Dhoni and Hardik are looking to keep the battle alive here and the score reads 118/5

15:48(IST)

8 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as Hardik gets a streaky boundary as Smith fails to get down in time in slips and the ball races to the boundary. Hardik and Dhoni would look to keep the scoring rate moving here and pick the singles if not the boundaries. India's score reads 118/5 after 28 overs

15:43(IST)

3 runs from the Faulkner over as the pacer has been bowling a quality line and length. Australia have been really good and Steve Smith would be very happy with the effort from his boys. India's score reads 110/5 after 27 overs

15:39(IST)

After 2 runs from the Faulkner over, India get 3 runs from the Stoinis over as both Dhoni and Hardik know the need to build a good platform here for a flourish late in the innings. India's score reads 107/5 after 26 overs. The Australian bowlers have been really smart here

15:36(IST)

2 runs from the Faulkner over here as the Australians are making good use of the wicket. They have read it well and the bowlers are mixing it up well and making the Indian batsmen work hard for every run. India's score reads 104/5 after 25 overs. The halfway stage is here and the Indians would do well to score another 130-140 runs in the next 25 overs

15:30(IST)

7 runs from the Stoinis over here. Hardik picks a smart boundary here over the top of the slip cordon. Dhoni and Hardik need to make this one count. India's score reads 102/5 after 24 overs with Dhoni batting on 15 off 18 balls and Hardik just starting to get going on 7

15:28(IST)

5 runs from the Zampa over as Hardik is looking to provide the perfect support to Dhoni here. The Indians need to regroup fast and ensure that the Indians do not lose the plot here after the initial hiccup. India's score reads 95/5 after 23 overs. Dhoni and Hardik should be a good combination.

15:22(IST)

WICKET! Kedar goes and it is again the short ball that has done the trick for the Australians. Kedar hits that straight to Cartwright at short mid-wicket. Kedar goes for 40 as the Indians need to rebuild all over again. India's score reads 87/5

15:16(IST)

2 runs from the Zampa over here as he is getting the ball to turn. A puff of dust here and there and the wicket will surely slow down here as the game progresses. Kohli looks like he read this one right and the Indians must get to something around 240 to make it a challenge here. India's score reads 86/4 after 21 overs

15:12(IST)

4 runs from the Cummins over here as both Dhoni and Kedar are now looking to keep it going smooth and wish to rotate the strike well. The wicket is giving an impression that the wicket might slow down as the game goes on. India's score reads 84/4 after 20 overs.

15:07(IST)

3 runs from the Zampa over here. The leg-spinner has been good on the wicket and has kept bowling an attacking line. Dhoni picks up a double off the bowler and it will be an interesting battle between the two as Dhoni and Zampa go back to the same team in the Indian Premier League — Rising Pune Supergiant. India's score reads 80/4 after 19 overs

15:05(IST)

Cummins is back in the attack and the Indians pick up 6 runs from the over. A streaky boundary here for Kedar as he cuts that past the slip fielder. That was too close to cut, but Kedar likes to take those unwanted risks. India's score reads 77/4 after 18 overs. MS Dhoni needs to back Kedar here

14:59(IST)

7 runs from the Zampa over as Dhoni comes out to the middle to huge cheers. Dhoni is definitely more than just a demi-god in the city. Despite being from Ranchi, Dhoni has struck a chord with Chennai over the years thanks to the Indian Premier League. Kedar and Dhoni looking to now re-build. India's score reads 71/4 after 17 overs

14:57(IST)

WICKET! Australia have broken the partnership between Rohit and Kedar. This time it is the bouncer that does the trick for Stoinis as Coulter-Nile completes the catch. Rohit goes for 28 as he didn't look in any sort of control here. 63.64 was Rohit Sharma’s batting strike rate today (28 off 44 balls), the slowest 20-plus knock he’s had against Australia in ODIs.

14:52(IST)

The fifty-run stand is brought up between Rohit & Kedar. This is the third time Rohit has been involved in a fifty-plus stand for the fourth wicket against Australia. He put on 126 with Raina at Melbourne, 2015. He put on 123 with SRT at Sydney, 2008.

14:50(IST)

2 runs from the Zampa over after the drinks break. That was a good over from the leg-spinner as he did look to trouble Rohit a couple of times with the turn he has on offer. The Indians need to be on the top of their game here if they wish to end the first ODI on the winning side. India's score reads 59/3 after 15 overs

14:45(IST)

6 runs from the Stoinis over here as both Kedar and Rohit are looking comfortable here. The threat with Coulter-Nile and Cummins seems to have gone and the Indians are slowly crawling back into the game here. India's score reads 57/3 after 14 overs

14:40(IST)

10 runs from the Faulkner over here as both Kedar and Rohit pick a boundary each. While Kedar used the cut to great effect behind point, Rohit was happy to go over the top and hit it straight to the long boundary. India's score reads 51/3 after 13 overs as they are slowly starting to move forward.

14:35(IST)

3 runs and this time it is off the first over from Stoinis. He has bowled a good line and kept the channel going after the quality start from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins. India definitely have a long way to go and Rohit and Kedar have to do the dirty job of cleaning up the mess. India's score reads 41/3 after 12 overs.

14:31(IST)

4 runs from the Faulkner over here as both Kedar and Rohit are now looking to keep the scoring rate moving. It is all about repair work for the Indian batsmen at the moment after the Aussies picked three wickets in the first 10 overs. The first half of the India innings definitely belongs to the Aussies. India's score reads 38/3 after 11 overs

14:25(IST)

4 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as 10 overs are out of the way and the Indians will now look to rebuild the innings and not take any unnecessary chances as three top-order wickets have gone for India and that includes the wicket of the dangerous Kohli. India's score reads 34/3

14:23(IST)

6 runs from the Faulkner over here as Rohit gets a boundary to start the left-arm pacer's spell. The Indians need to mix caution with agression and ensure that they also score the runs. India's score reads 30/3 after 9 overs. It is all about building the innings from here for Rohit and Kedar

MS Dhoni

LATEST UPDATE: Hardik Pandya has played perfect foil to Dhoni. Virat Kohli had won the toss and decided to bat first. Said that the wicket might slow down later in the day.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: On a roll after decimating Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli's Indian team will be aiming for another comprehensive show against a depleted Australia when the two sides square off in the opening encounter of the five-match series. The Indo-Australia rivalry over the years have been more traditional with the intensity right up there as lot is always at stake. Not to forget the passion and frayed tempers, a testimony to that was the Test series that India won 2-1, earlier this year. A 5-0 win for India, which could be a rare first against Australia, will put them at the top of the ICC World rankings while a 4-1 win for the visitors will help them grab pole position. For India, facing an Australian side without their top two pacers - Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - would certainly work to their advantage but at the same time, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are seasoned pros for whom India is like a "second home".

Teams (from) India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, M S Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yazuvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), James Faulkner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch.

