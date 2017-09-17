India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Chennai: MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya Bring Up 100-run Partnership

6 runs from the Cummins over as India's score reads 178/5 after 38 overs. Dhoni and Hardik need to ensure now that they don't lose any wicket and get into the business end and help the hosts finish with a flurry. The Australians though need to break the partnership before these two take the game away from the visitors.
6 runs from the Zampa over here as Dhoni and Hardik bring up their 50-run partnership. It has been a quality show here from the two batsmen on a wicket that has clearly not helped the Indian batsmen go for a flourish. It is all about playing steady here. India's score reads 139/5 after 33 overs
8 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as Hardik gets a streaky boundary as Smith fails to get down in time in slips and the ball races to the boundary. Hardik and Dhoni would look to keep the scoring rate moving here and pick the singles if not the boundaries. India's score reads 118/5 after 28 overs
2 runs from the Faulkner over here as the Australians are making good use of the wicket. They have read it well and the bowlers are mixing it up well and making the Indian batsmen work hard for every run. India's score reads 104/5 after 25 overs. The halfway stage is here and the Indians would do well to score another 130-140 runs in the next 25 overs
5 runs from the Zampa over as Hardik is looking to provide the perfect support to Dhoni here. The Indians need to regroup fast and ensure that the Indians do not lose the plot here after the initial hiccup. India's score reads 95/5 after 23 overs. Dhoni and Hardik should be a good combination.
2 runs from the Zampa over here as he is getting the ball to turn. A puff of dust here and there and the wicket will surely slow down here as the game progresses. Kohli looks like he read this one right and the Indians must get to something around 240 to make it a challenge here. India's score reads 86/4 after 21 overs
3 runs from the Zampa over here. The leg-spinner has been good on the wicket and has kept bowling an attacking line. Dhoni picks up a double off the bowler and it will be an interesting battle between the two as Dhoni and Zampa go back to the same team in the Indian Premier League — Rising Pune Supergiant. India's score reads 80/4 after 19 overs
Cummins is back in the attack and the Indians pick up 6 runs from the over. A streaky boundary here for Kedar as he cuts that past the slip fielder. That was too close to cut, but Kedar likes to take those unwanted risks. India's score reads 77/4 after 18 overs. MS Dhoni needs to back Kedar here
7 runs from the Zampa over as Dhoni comes out to the middle to huge cheers. Dhoni is definitely more than just a demi-god in the city. Despite being from Ranchi, Dhoni has struck a chord with Chennai over the years thanks to the Indian Premier League. Kedar and Dhoni looking to now re-build. India's score reads 71/4 after 17 overs
WICKET! Australia have broken the partnership between Rohit and Kedar. This time it is the bouncer that does the trick for Stoinis as Coulter-Nile completes the catch. Rohit goes for 28 as he didn't look in any sort of control here. 63.64 was Rohit Sharma’s batting strike rate today (28 off 44 balls), the slowest 20-plus knock he’s had against Australia in ODIs.
2 runs from the Zampa over after the drinks break. That was a good over from the leg-spinner as he did look to trouble Rohit a couple of times with the turn he has on offer. The Indians need to be on the top of their game here if they wish to end the first ODI on the winning side. India's score reads 59/3 after 15 overs
10 runs from the Faulkner over here as both Kedar and Rohit pick a boundary each. While Kedar used the cut to great effect behind point, Rohit was happy to go over the top and hit it straight to the long boundary. India's score reads 51/3 after 13 overs as they are slowly starting to move forward.
3 runs and this time it is off the first over from Stoinis. He has bowled a good line and kept the channel going after the quality start from Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins. India definitely have a long way to go and Rohit and Kedar have to do the dirty job of cleaning up the mess. India's score reads 41/3 after 12 overs.
4 runs from the Faulkner over here as both Kedar and Rohit are now looking to keep the scoring rate moving. It is all about repair work for the Indian batsmen at the moment after the Aussies picked three wickets in the first 10 overs. The first half of the India innings definitely belongs to the Aussies. India's score reads 38/3 after 11 overs
6 runs from the Faulkner over here as Rohit gets a boundary to start the left-arm pacer's spell. The Indians need to mix caution with agression and ensure that they also score the runs. India's score reads 30/3 after 9 overs. It is all about building the innings from here for Rohit and Kedar
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking