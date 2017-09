13:17(IST)

Virat Kohli: "I think, if you look to bat in the position that you bat in one format, in all the formats, then it can get very difficult for the team to find the right kind of balance including that player. So I think players need to adapt to what the team requirement is more often. For example, I have opened in T20 cricket as well. So I should be flexible enough to do that. I think it's up to the player to get versatile in a manner that he can take up different positions what the team requires him to do. It takes time, I am not saying it is easy. If you see Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) as well he has played in the middle order in the ODIs, he plays in the middle order in Test matches. He's also opened a lot in ODIs as well. He also felt that he found it difficult to switch. Now we're backing Jinks at the top of the order. So he knows the plans are clear. It is a great advantage to have two wrist spinners in your team, especially when both are so different to each other and both can pick up wickets in the middle overs. It is important to keep picking wickets and have breakthroughs throughout. Those two guys have provided that to us and they are very confident coming into this series. They are in a zone where they don't mind getting hit as long as they pick up three-four wickets which I think is a very good space to be in."