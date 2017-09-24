India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Indore: Rahane Brings Up 21st ODI 50 With a Boundary

17:44(IST)

The wicket has played really well and it will be important to see if Virat Kohli actually read the wicket right and it turns out to be an even better wicket to bat on in the second innings. 294 the target for the Indians and a win will mean that the series is in the bag for the Indians. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will come out to bat for the Indians and Rohit is due for a big one in this series.