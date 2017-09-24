Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Indore: Rahane Brings Up 21st ODI 50 With a Boundary

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2017, 7:07 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 3rd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 24 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

19:08(IST)

21st ODI FIFTY for Rahane: Hits a boundary to bring up another fifty as India pick up 5 runs from the Coulter-Nile over. India's score reads 121/0 after 18 overs as the Indians are on a roll here. No stopping the Indians here as they are looking to finish this one in a hurry.

18:58(IST)

DROPPED! Rohit dropped for 67 as Cummins cannot believe his luck. 10 runs from the over as the umpires call for drinks. India's score reads 116/0 after 17 overs, India need another 178 runs to win this one with 10 wickets in the bag.

18:52(IST)

6 runs from the Stoinis over here as the Indians are on a roll here as there is no stopping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane here. While Rohit has gone aerial, Rahane has hit on the ground. India's score reads 106/0 after 16 overs

18:48(IST)

10 runs from the Agar over here as Rohit first cuts Agar square and then Rahane pulls him past the short mid-wicket fielder. The Australians have looked clueless as the Indian openers have been on song. Both the openers have played some exquisite shots here as the score reads 100/1 after 15 overs

18:45(IST)

6 runs from the Kane Richardson over here. Almost looks like you do not want to even talk of an over where you do not have a six or boundary being scored. Rohit has looked in the form of his life while Rahane has seemed to be gaining in confidence with each passing delivery. India's score reads 90/0 after 14 overs

18:41(IST)

ODI 50 number 33 for ROHIT: Brings it up in style as he hits Agar for a huge six back over the top of the bowler's head. Just 1 run off the first 5 balls before Rohit decides to spoil the over for the Aussies. India's score reads 84/0 after 13 overs. This is Rohit's fourth 50 against AUS and his tenth at home.

18:38(IST)

3 runs from the Kane Richardson over here as the Indian openers have looked to calm down after the initial onslaught. The field has spread out and the Indian batsmen are playing smart cricket as they know that the game is in their bag and a series win beckons. India's score reads 77/0 after 12 overs

18:33(IST)

6 runs from the Agar over here as the field spreads out at the end of the field restrictions. This is the first time Rahane & Rohit have put on a fifty-plus partnership for the opening wicket in ODIs. Interestingly, while Australia had scored 49 runs without losing a wicket in 10 overs, Rohit and Rahane have registered 68 for India in the first 10. India's score reads 74/0 after 11 overs

18:30(IST)

13 runs from the Stoinis over here as Rahane now hits 3 boundaries in the over, Looks like the Australian bowlers have their task cut out this evening as both the batsmen are looking in terrific touch. India's score reads 68/0 after 10 overs with Steve Smith wearing a clueless look.

18:26(IST)

9 runs from the Richardson over here as Rohit hits one that returns after smashing against the roof at the Holkar stadium. Skipper Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri having fun in the dressing room. India's score reads 55/0 after 9 overs. Rohit looks set for a big one here

18:22(IST)

4 runs from the Stoinis over as the Indian openers suddenly look like they decided to show some mercy to the Australian bowlers after Rohit has shown little respect so far in this innings. India's score reads 46/0 after 8 overs. This is mayhem happening in Indore

18:18(IST)

8 runs from the Kane Richardson over here as Rohit has arrived in style. This is the wicket he would have been waiting for after failures in the first two ODIs in the series. A ferocious cut to start with and then a pull with utter disdain. The crowd is loving it, not so sure about the Australians. India's score reads 42/0 after 7 overs

18:13(IST)

ROHIT SHARMA has arrived and in style. A flick in front of the mid-wicket fielder and then a huge six over long-off into the stands. This is the Rohit kind of wicket and he doesn't need a second invitation here as India's score reads 34/0 after 6 overs with 11 coming off the Coulter-Nile over

18:10(IST)

8 runs from the Pat Cummins over as Rohit takes on the short ball and hits it straight into the square-leg stands. Rohit is due for a big one and this could well be it as he is timing the ball really well here. The Australians need to keep it straight and wait for wickets. India's score reads 23/0 after 5 overs

18:06(IST)

7 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as Rahane comes down the track and hits the pacer over the top of the mid-off fielder. The crowd goes berserk as the Indians have shown the intent to go all out against the Aussies. India's score reads 15/0 after 4 overs

18:03(IST)

1 run from the Pat Cummins over as the Indian batsmen are happy to play the waiting game here. Rohit and Rahane both looking to play out the early spell from Coulter-Nile and Cummins. India's score reads 8/0 after 3 overs. 

17:57(IST)

5 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as the Indians have started well. The Indian openers need to take a cue from the Australian openers and not play too many shots early on. They just need to hold onto their nerves and get the right start to put the platform for the other batsmen. India's score reads 7/0 after 2 overs

17:50(IST)

Pat Cummins has done well here to start with just 2 runs from his first over. Cummins has been impressive right through the series and once again he has started by putting the ball in the right place. India's score reads 2/0 after the first over with Rohit and Rahane at the crease

17:44(IST)

The wicket has played really well and it will be important to see if Virat Kohli actually read the wicket right and it turns out to be an even better wicket to bat on in the second innings. 294 the target for the Indians and a win will mean that the series is in the bag for the Indians. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will come out to bat for the Indians and Rohit is due for a big one in this series. 

17:07(IST)

12 runs from Bumrah in the last over. Indian have done well to come back strongly after the Australians had started well thanks to Finch and Smith. But Kohli's boys pegged them back going into the business end and the Australians finish on a fighting 293/6. They will feel they are at least 20-30 runs short here.

17:02(IST)

5 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Australians have been very disappointing in the business end of the innings. They lost the initiative after Finch and Smith set it up perfectly for the lower-order batsmen. Australia's score reads 281/6 after 49 overs. 1 more over to go and unlikely that the Aussies will cross the 300-run mark.

16:56(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant catch from Manish Pandey at the long-off boundary as Handscomb has to go for 3. Handscomb looked to go big here, but could not clear Pandey who held his nerve and picked a brilliant catch. Australia's score reads 275/6 as the visitors have lost the plot completely here after the dismissal of Smith and Maxwell.

16:50(IST)

9 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as this was more a wayward over from the pacer than good batting. A few wides adding to the score and Dhoni does not like that behind the stumps. Australia's score reads 272/5 off 47 overs with 3 more overs to go here. Both teams will look to finish off on a high

16:42(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah strikes and this time it is Travis Head who is cleaned up. Walks back having made a 6-ball 4. The Australia innings has gone downhill after the dismissal of Smith and Maxwell. They will now do well to cross the 300-run mark. Australia's score reads 260/5

16:39(IST)

4 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as Stoinis and Head have found the going tough after the quick dismissal of Smith and Maxwell. The Indians have done really well to claw back into the game after it looked like Australia would go past the 350-run mark at one stage. Australia's score reads 259/4 after 45 overs

16:33(IST)

10 runs from the Kuldeep over as the Australians are looking to finish with a blast. Australia will do well to cross the 300-run mark as the Indian bowlers have done well in the business end. Chahal has been picking wickets and Kuldeep has looked to bowl an attacking line. Australia's score reads 255/4 after 44 overs

16:27(IST)

WICKET! Chahal strikes and this time it is the death specialist Glenn Maxwell. Something was set to give in this over and Chahal tosses that up and Maxwell goes for it and misses the line completely only for Dhoni to finish a clinical stumping behind the wickets. Australia's score reads 243/4

16:24(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep picks another one and this time it is the all-important wicket of Australia skipper Steve Smith. Smith goes for 63 as India are looking to peg back the Aussies after they started well and built the perfect platform. Australia's score reads 243/3 after 42 overs

16:19(IST)

2 runs from the Chahal over here as Maxwell looks to set up for the slog. But the experience of playing in the IPL has helped the Indian leg-spinner as he has tied down both Maxwell and Smith. Australia's score reads 236/2 after 41 overs. 9 more to go as Aussies look to maximise the scoring rate.

16:16(IST)

2 runs from the Bumrah over here as Australia's score reads 234/2 at the end of 40 overs. The stage is set for a flourish in the death overs with Smith batting on 59 and Maxwell giving him company in the middle. The Indians are surely set to have a tough task chasing leather in the last 10 overs

16:12(IST)

8 runs from the Hardik over as Smith picks a boundary off the last ball of the over to the third-man region. The short third-man fielder always brings that boundary into play, especially when you have wristy batsmen like Smith at the crease. Australia's score reads 232/2 after 39 overs

File photo of Ajinkya Rahane (AP)

LATEST UPDATE: Rohit and Rahane have started really well after Australia ended their innings on 293/6 with Finch scoring 124. The Indian bowlers came back well after Smith and Maxwell's dismissal. Australia won the toss and Steve Smith said the team will bat first. Kohli said he too would have batted first, but then the wicket might play better under lights. Two changes for Australia as Finch and Handscomb come in. For Virat Kohli, it is the same team that won the last two games. A series win beckons and the Indians would want to come out all guns blazing.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Packed with an incisive bowling attack, a confident India would look to pile on the misery for a struggling Australia and seal the five-match series when they clash in the third ODI, here on Sunday. It was no small task for Virat Kohli and his men to defend a modest 252 on the Eden Garden wicket, which despite being a two-paced track favoured the batsmen. The hosts have their bowling combination working superbly for them. The swing master Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have made the Australian top-order look ordinary while the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has made the Kangaroos dance to their tunes. Australia's plight could easily be gauged from the fact that eight of their batsmen could not touch double-digit scores in Chennai, while only four of them could score more than 10 runs in Kolkata. India have surely taken a giant step for yet another series win, but the team has allowed the Australian to create a few openings that could have proved detrimental if there were not some rescue acts.
IND vs AUS live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia match live is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul.
Australia: Steven Smith (C), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
