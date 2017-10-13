India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Hyderabad: Pitch Inspection at 7:45PM; Kohli Having Fun Batting Left-handed

18:02(IST)

Ashish Nehra: “When I told Virat Kohli about my opinion, the first thing he said was that you can still play. Then he said you can play in the IPL. It’s good that people think I can still play but it’s good to retire when you are on a high. It can’t get bigger as I will get to retire at my home ground where I first played a Ranji Trophy game 20 years back. I did not take the decision over night. I had given it a good thought. People say that I can play still play in IPL, but I always trained to play for India. If I am leaving, I will leave completely. When I came into the series, I was prepared to play. Whenever Ashish Nehra is in the squad, he is ready to be in the playing XI. In the last two years I have done that. When I came in this time, I had straightway told the captain and coach about my plans and about my thought process and they respected my decision. Looking at the way Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah played in the last five to six months, they are ready. Also, there are no World Cup or any big events in the next five to six months. The most important thing is what the dressing room thinks about me. Everybody is saying that I can play for one more year. My opinion is that it is better to go when people are saying ‘why’ than when they will say ‘why not’. For me, the true measure of success is how you bounce back. People say ‘you have had 11-12 surgeries, so how can you continue’. But the process of coming back has made me mentally strong and I know it will help me prosper in future as well. Character comes when you are not doing well and then you bounce back. People will remember you if you do well for national team but for me there have moments in domestic cricket and the IPL that I will cherish forever. In international cricket, every day is a memory, every day is a new experience. People would say that the six wickets I took against England or the last over in Karachi (against Pakistan in the 2004 ODI series) would be my high points, but I don’t think that way. Definitely for me those are great memories. But every time a captain thinks I can deliver in the last over is a memory too. Karachi match was not the only last over I bowled, sometimes I won, sometimes I lost. So, I can’t pinpoint a particular performance [as my best]. I have my plans ready only till November 1, the day I will retire.”