India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Hosts Look to Continue Dominant Run

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 12:37 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

12:36(IST)

During the pre-match press conference, ace India spinner Chahal also said that Warner — who will be playing his 100th ODI — remains their most dangerous players. And even though, he has scored just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95, he can't be discounted for. "Warner is Australia's key player. When he settles in, he can play the big knock. Although Aaron Finch scored a century in Indore, Warner is the most dangerous player. He has the experience of playing in the IPL and his mindset is to attack. If he plays 40-50 balls, he can score 70-80 runs. Our main aim is to get Warner out quickly so that in the middle overs, we can maintain the pressure," Chahal said.

12:09(IST)

David Warner has warned the Indians, that Aussies will play for pride in the remaining two matches and eye redemption in the T20 series, "It is disappointing to lose the series already because we play for our country and that is what we enjoy doing and love doing. There is a lot of pride at stake," Warner said at the pre-match press conference of the fourth ODI. "Obviously we have got three T20s as well after this. (And) we are looking at it. We have got to make the most from the remaining ODIs and T20 games and make a turnaround before going into the next series or tournament (Ashes)," he added. Talking about the already lost series, Warner said the visitors found it difficult to cope up with the conditions in India this time around. "On a personal front, it is my first ODI series in India. So coming here for the first time to play in ODIs with two new white balls would be different. The first two games were different," he said. "In Kolkata, the ball was swinging around. It is probably the toughest conditions I have faced from the white ball point of view. It swung a lot more than what it did in England. You adopt your game according to conditions. The last game was probably a game played in the traditional way. There the ball did not swing as much. The wicket was nice to bat on and I made most of it by getting in. So, that probably is a thing for me to reflect," Warner said.

12:05(IST)

11:48(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of the 4th ODI, this promises to be another exciting match. Chinnawamy is expected to be another flat track, so we can expect a lot of runs in this one!

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Hosts Look to Continue Dominant Run

Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya, left celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, center and Kedar Jadhav after taking Steven Smith's wicket during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia . (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

PREVIEW: There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India look to inch closer to yet another series whitewash when they take on a beleaguered Australia in the fourth One-day International on Thursday. Virat Kohli's team is going through a dream phase and if yesterday's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was any indication, the winning streak is most likely to continue. The fate of the five-match series was decided after India swept aside Australia in the first three matches, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the tourists' heads. While the likes of Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have been consistently doing what they do best, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team.
He slammed a fluent 78, a few days after an attacking 66-ball 83, as India comfortably chased down 294 in the last game at Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Ajikya Rahane played their part to perfection, each scoring half centuries in a 131-run opening partnership.
If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver with the bat, though one of them could make the way for home boy KL Rahul on Thursday.
The live broadcast of the 4th ODI will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia 4th ODI match at Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, if we have no rain delays. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
