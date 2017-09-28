India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Hosts Look to Continue Dominant Run

12:09(IST)

David Warner has warned the Indians, that Aussies will play for pride in the remaining two matches and eye redemption in the T20 series, "It is disappointing to lose the series already because we play for our country and that is what we enjoy doing and love doing. There is a lot of pride at stake," Warner said at the pre-match press conference of the fourth ODI. "Obviously we have got three T20s as well after this. (And) we are looking at it. We have got to make the most from the remaining ODIs and T20 games and make a turnaround before going into the next series or tournament (Ashes)," he added. Talking about the already lost series, Warner said the visitors found it difficult to cope up with the conditions in India this time around. "On a personal front, it is my first ODI series in India. So coming here for the first time to play in ODIs with two new white balls would be different. The first two games were different," he said. "In Kolkata, the ball was swinging around. It is probably the toughest conditions I have faced from the white ball point of view. It swung a lot more than what it did in England. You adopt your game according to conditions. The last game was probably a game played in the traditional way. There the ball did not swing as much. The wicket was nice to bat on and I made most of it by getting in. So, that probably is a thing for me to reflect," Warner said.