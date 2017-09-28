India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Hosts Look to Continue Dominant Run

During the pre-match press conference, ace India spinner Chahal also said that Warner — who will be playing his 100th ODI — remains their most dangerous players. And even though, he has scored just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95, he can't be discounted for. "Warner is Australia's key player. When he settles in, he can play the big knock. Although Aaron Finch scored a century in Indore, Warner is the most dangerous player. He has the experience of playing in the IPL and his mindset is to attack. If he plays 40-50 balls, he can score 70-80 runs. Our main aim is to get Warner out quickly so that in the middle overs, we can maintain the pressure," Chahal said.