India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Pandya Falls; Visitors Surge Ahead Again

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 8:23 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 4th ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 28 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:28(IST)

Four: Jadhav plays a risky shot but gets four for it. The right hander dissects the leg side field with precision as the ball goes in between the short mid wicket and long on fielder. But the required rate still remains over 9.

20:22(IST)

WICKET: This was the wicket that Aussies wanted the most. Hardik Pandya hits the ball straight into the hands of David Warner who was fielding at long-off. Adam Zampa picks his first wicket of the day. Manish Pandey walks out in the middle.

20:16(IST)

Hardik and Kedar are batting ever so well at the moment. The duo are taking singles when there are no balls to be hit. Like in this Zampa over, they could score just two runs but didnt take unneccessary risks to throw their wicket away. Sensible batting by the Indians.

20:06(IST)

SIX: Stonis bowls a good length delivery and Kedar comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the long off fielder for a huge six. First maximum of the innings for Kedar. India are now right back in the chase.

19:59(IST)

Four and Four: Short delivery from Stoinis and Kedar Jadhav waits for it and then pulls the ball towards the square leg for a boundary. And then on the next ball, Kedar cuts the ball past the point fielder for the second boundary of the over. India cross the 200-run mark, need 133 off 106 balls now.

19:53(IST)

Four: Not a bad delivery from Cummins by any stretch of the imagination but Kedar Jadhav manages to cut the ball and he gets four for it. These two are building a solid platform for the final assualt in the last few over.

19:51(IST)

Pandya and Kedar are batting well at the moment and the duo have put on a partnership of 37 in as many balls. These two will have to take the hosts closer to the target before they start taking risks.

19:48(IST)

Pandya has been sensational for India over the last year or so. Pandya has now become the batsman with most number of sixes in 2017. 

28 – H Pandya*

26 – E Morgan

24 – B Stokes

24 – Rohit Sharma

18 – V Kohli

19:41(IST)

SIX and SIX: Pandya seems to have decided that he is the one who can help India get over the line. The right hander hits two back to back sixes off the bowling og Zampa to reiterate that the match isnt over yet even after the dismissal of Rahane, Rohit and Kohli!

19:37(IST)

Hardik Pandya is itching to hit one out of the park but he is not able to make proper contact at the moment. With India's required rate cropping up with every passing over, the pressure with get to the batsmen sooner or later. Currently, India need to score at a rate of more than 7 per over.

19:32(IST)

Test of mental strength for these two young cricketers now. Both Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav are capable of playing big innings as we have seen in the past. But it will be interesting to see if they can do that in this high pressure situation. Australia are firmly on top of the hosts.

19:26(IST)

WICKET: This was the wicket that Indians didn't want to lose and Aussies wanted the most. Off the bowling of Coulter Nile, Virat Kohli chops the ball onto his off-stump. India lose their third wicket and are in a spot of bother. Kedar now walks into the middle.

19:24(IST)

Four and Six: Kohli seems to have already put the freak run-out behind him as he hits a boundary off the bowling of Head. Hardik Pandya then announces himself by hitting a huge six over the long on boundary. This could very well be one of the biggest sixes of the match as it almost reached the top tier of the stadium.

19:19(IST)

WICKET: Steve Smith with a brilliant piece of fielding at point and he has played a crucial role in the run-out of Rohit Sharma. Both the Indian batsmen had reached one end and Rohit then tried to get back at the non striker's end but the bails had been taken out by then. Rohit departs for 65.

19:15(IST)

Four: Richardson bowls onto the pads of Kohli and the Indian skipper flicks the ball on the onside for his second four of the innings. Ominous signs these for the visitors as the world are very well aware of what Kohli is capable of in a chase. He just loves these kind of scenarios.

19:13(IST)

SIX: Rohit Sharma continues to deal in sixes as he hits his fifth six of the innings. The right hander comes dancing down the pitch of the bowling of Head and hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for a huge six. Rohit Sharma is in full mood today.

19:10(IST)

After 20 overs - IND: 115/1 , AUS: 124/0

7: Bowlers used so far in this innings by Australia. The last time AUS used so many bowlers in an ODI against India was at Canberra in 2016.

19:10(IST)

Dropped: Unbelievable stuff this as how can you drop the catch of one of the best batsman in the business. Travis Head dives onto his left but fails to grab the ball. Kohli gets another oppurtunity to hit a big one in a chase.

19:01(IST)

WICKET: Ajinkya Rahane is the first Indian wicket to fall as he is dismissed by Richardson for 53. Rahane hit the ball straight into the hands of Finch at long on. Virat Kohli now walks into the middle to join Rohit Sharma.

18:53(IST)

FIFTY: Zampa bowls a half-volley and Rohit Sharma gets down on one knee and hits the ball over deep mid wicket boundary for  a huge six. And then two ball later he again plays the same shot and brings up a six. With these 12 runs, Rohit Sharma slams yet another 50 in ODIs. India also cross the 100-run mark.

18:50(IST)

FIFTY: Ajinkya Rahane slams 23rd ODI fifty to keep India in contention in this huge chase. Rahane took 58 balls to reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is also edging towards his own fifty.

 

18:44(IST)

The boundaries have dried up in the last few overs (in the last 4.5 overs no boundaries) and Rohit and Rahane are keeping the scoreboard ticking by taking singles and doubles. In Travis Head's first over, he gave away just four runs and no boundaries. India 81/0 after 14 overs.

18:40(IST)

Spinner Adam Zampa bowls a very good first over as he gives away just five runs off it. He conceded no boundaries in this over and gave away just five singles. This over will give the young spinner great confidence.

18:35(IST)

Injury: Marcus Stoinis is leaving the field due to injury as he stopped mid-way during his bowling. The right arm pacer is clutching his groin and wincing in pair. Big blow this for the visitors. Aaron Finch to bowl the last ball of the 12th over.

18:30(IST)

When India's score was 68/0: -

Highest opening partnership aggregate (i.e. both teams combined) in IND v AUS matches: -

1.            299*: IND v AUS, Bengaluru, 2017

2.            298: IND v AUS, Jaipur, 1986

3.            252: AUS v IND, Canberra, 2016

4.            250: IND v AUS, Jaipur, 2013

18:29(IST)

Richardson finally bowls a good over as he gives away just four runs off it. There were no boundaries in this over and only four singles. Australia need more of there as Indian openers are scoring at a brisk pace. After 11 overs, Australia were 65/0 and India are 69/0.

18:24(IST)

Four: Australian bowlers have been guilty of bolwing short and wide to the India openers and this time, it is Stoinis who bears the brunt of bowling like that. Rahane cuts the ball hard and it passes Steven Smith at point in a flash and goes for a boundary. India 65/0 after 10 overs.

18:21(IST)

Prior to today, India’s openers have converted 6 of their 7 fifty-stands to centuries this year (conversion rate: 85.71%). No other country has managed a conversion rate of more than 50% (ENG, AUS & UAE both have converted half their opening fifty-run stands to centuries).

18:19(IST)

SIX: Richardson bowls onto the body of Rohit and the right hander hits the ball on the up and it goes for a huge six over the mid wicket boundary ropes. Second six of the innings for Rohit as India cross the 50 run mark in 8.2 overs.

18:18(IST)

Kane Richardson is now being introduced into the attack by Steven Smith as Australia look to break this partnership. The two are on the verge of taking this partnership past the 50 run mark.

18:12(IST)

Four: Wide delivery from Cummins this time and Rahane just caresses the ball on the off-side and the leather goes in between the point fielder and third man for his fourth four of the innings. Thumping start this for India.

PREVIEW: There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India look to inch closer to yet another series whitewash when they take on a beleaguered Australia in the fourth One-day International on Thursday. Virat Kohli's team is going through a dream phase and if yesterday's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was any indication, the winning streak is most likely to continue. The fate of the five-match series was decided after India swept aside Australia in the first three matches, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the tourists' heads. While the likes of Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have been consistently doing what they do best, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team.
He slammed a fluent 78, a few days after an attacking 66-ball 83, as India comfortably chased down 294 in the last game at Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Ajikya Rahane played their part to perfection, each scoring half centuries in a 131-run opening partnership.
If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver with the bat, though one of them could make the way for home boy KL Rahul on Thursday. As for Australia, David Warner was supposed to be Australia's most dangerous batsman in the limited over series, however the southpaw has had a rather uneventful series so far. Warner has been completely absent as a force from this series. He has aggregated just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95. If Australia need to do well, they need Warner to fire.
The live broadcast of the 4th ODI will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia 4th ODI match at Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, if we have no rain delays. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.



Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
