India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Pandya Falls; Visitors Surge Ahead Again

Four and Four: Short delivery from Stoinis and Kedar Jadhav waits for it and then pulls the ball towards the square leg for a boundary. And then on the next ball, Kedar cuts the ball past the point fielder for the second boundary of the over. India cross the 200-run mark, need 133 off 106 balls now.
Hardik Pandya is itching to hit one out of the park but he is not able to make proper contact at the moment. With India's required rate cropping up with every passing over, the pressure with get to the batsmen sooner or later. Currently, India need to score at a rate of more than 7 per over.
Four and Six: Kohli seems to have already put the freak run-out behind him as he hits a boundary off the bowling of Head. Hardik Pandya then announces himself by hitting a huge six over the long on boundary. This could very well be one of the biggest sixes of the match as it almost reached the top tier of the stadium.
WICKET: Steve Smith with a brilliant piece of fielding at point and he has played a crucial role in the run-out of Rohit Sharma. Both the Indian batsmen had reached one end and Rohit then tried to get back at the non striker's end but the bails had been taken out by then. Rohit departs for 65.
FIFTY: Zampa bowls a half-volley and Rohit Sharma gets down on one knee and hits the ball over deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. And then two ball later he again plays the same shot and brings up a six. With these 12 runs, Rohit Sharma slams yet another 50 in ODIs. India also cross the 100-run mark.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking