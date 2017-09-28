Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Rohit, Rahane on Song in Massive Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 6:39 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 4th ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 28 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

18:40(IST)

Spinner Adam Zampa bowls a very good first over as he gives away just five runs off it. He conceded no boundaries in this over and gave away just five singles. This over will give the young spinner great confidence.

18:35(IST)

Injury: Marcus Stoinis is leaving the field due to injury as he stopped mid-way during his bowling. The right arm pacer is clutching his groin and wincing in pair. Big blow this for the visitors. Aaron Finch to bowl the last ball of the 12th over.

18:30(IST)

When India's score was 68/0: -

Highest opening partnership aggregate (i.e. both teams combined) in IND v AUS matches: -

1.            299*: IND v AUS, Bengaluru, 2017

2.            298: IND v AUS, Jaipur, 1986

3.            252: AUS v IND, Canberra, 2016

4.            250: IND v AUS, Jaipur, 2013

18:29(IST)

Richardson finally bowls a good over as he gives away just four runs off it. There were no boundaries in this over and only four singles. Australia need more of there as Indian openers are scoring at a brisk pace. After 11 overs, Australia were 65/0 and India are 69/0.

18:24(IST)

Four: Australian bowlers have been guilty of bolwing short and wide to the India openers and this time, it is Stoinis who bears the brunt of bowling like that. Rahane cuts the ball hard and it passes Steven Smith at point in a flash and goes for a boundary. India 65/0 after 10 overs.

18:21(IST)

Prior to today, India’s openers have converted 6 of their 7 fifty-stands to centuries this year (conversion rate: 85.71%). No other country has managed a conversion rate of more than 50% (ENG, AUS & UAE both have converted half their opening fifty-run stands to centuries).

18:19(IST)

SIX: Richardson bowls onto the body of Rohit and the right hander hits the ball on the up and it goes for a huge six over the mid wicket boundary ropes. Second six of the innings for Rohit as India cross the 50 run mark in 8.2 overs.

18:18(IST)

Kane Richardson is now being introduced into the attack by Steven Smith as Australia look to break this partnership. The two are on the verge of taking this partnership past the 50 run mark.

18:12(IST)

Four: Wide delivery from Cummins this time and Rahane just caresses the ball on the off-side and the leather goes in between the point fielder and third man for his fourth four of the innings. Thumping start this for India.

18:09(IST)

SIX: Ajinkya Rahane is on fire as he talking the attack to the Aussie pacers. Short and wide from Coulter Nile and Rahane just slaps the ball on the off-side for his first six of the innings. Indian openers are on song at the moment.

18:07(IST)

India have managed to have the kind of start that they really craved for. In fact, at this early stage of the innings, they are ahead of the visitors. 

5 overs comparison:  AUS: 29/0 (5x4) , IND: 33/0 (4x4, 1x6)

 

18:06(IST)

Good fielding: Steven Smith is setting the tone for the visitors in the field. This is the second time that the Aussie skipper has thrown himself towards the ball and saved few runs at the point region. 

18:04(IST)

Four and SIX: Short and wide from Coulter-Nile and Rohit rocks onto the backfoot and puches the ball through the covers for his first boundary. While in the next over, Cummins bowls onto the body of Rohit and the right hander simply pulls the ball for a huge six over mid-wicket. This was the kind of start that India were looking for in this massive chase.

17:54(IST)

Four: Cummins bowls onto the pads of Rahane and the stylish right hander simply flicks the ball for a boundary towards the mid wicket region. Third boundary of the innings for Rahane so far. The India openers is in prime touch as he is coming into this match on the back to two half centuries.

17:52(IST)

Edge and Four: The one thing about slip fielding that really surprises me is that why do captain opt for space between two slip fielders. Like in this case, the ball takes and edge and goes for a boundary between 1st and 3rd slip fielder as there was no second slip. Had he been there, the ball would have been stopped or caught very easily.

17:48(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Cummins and Rahane rocks onto the back foot and cuts the ball hard. The leather flies over the point fielder for the first boundary of the Indian innings. Good start by Rahane who gets 6 runs out of the first over.

17:46(IST)

First runs on the board for India as Rahane guides a Cummins delivery towards square leg. The batsmen run two as both India and Rahane are off the mark in the chase. 

17:44(IST)

The players are now coming out onto the pitch. Pat Cummins will be bowling the first over the India chase. While Ajinkya Rahane has taken the strike. Rohit Sharma has taken his seat at the non strikers end.

17:40(IST)

India will be banking on their openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane to provide them with an ideal start. Both Rohit and Rahane have been in good nick in the series so far. While Rahnae has hit back to back fifties in the series, Rohit was also amongst the runs in the Indore ODI.

17:29(IST)

David Warner speaks on his scintillating ton during break - Obviously you like things going to plan sometimes. Today it came off. Like I said before the game, we had to come out with a bit of intent. The surface is pretty good when the bowlers missed their length, when they adjusted it was quite hard to hit through the line. The spinners didn't bowl too full and it was quite hard in that aspect. We read off each other pretty well. If he (Finch) is going I can play the anchor and he does the same when I am going. I am always thinking two balls (to reach the 100) but you get little bit nervous playing your 100th game. We assessed the situation and anything above 300 is a good total, but we have to bowl well.

17:02(IST)

Innings Break: Australia have posted a commanding target of 334/5 in 50 overs. India conceded 28 runs in the final two overs. However, Kohli will be content with this as at one point Warner and Finch threatened to take Australia over the 350-run mark with their stunning opening partnership. Umesh ended the innings with four wickets. All eyes will now be on the Indian batsmen.

16:59(IST)

SIX and Four: Shami bowls slow and short but Stoinis was waiting for it. The right hander pulls the ball for a huge six over mid wicket. While on the next delivery he simply hits the ball on the leg side for another boundary.

16:54(IST)

WICKET:  Umesh Yadav picks his fourth wicket of the day as he gets rid of Handscomb for 43. The right hander once again went for a huge hit but missed the ball completely and the ball ripped apart the middle stump. Umesh Yadav has been on song in the last few overs.

 

16:53(IST)

Four and SIX: Ajinkya Rahane goes for a touch catch but concedes a boundary off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. And then, Umesh bowls a slower delivery which Handscomb picks up quickly and hits it over the deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. Stunning batting from the right hander.

16:46(IST)

Australia have crossed the 300-run mark now but they won't be happy at all. At one point 350 seemed to like the minimum that they would have achieved, but at the moment, it seems a distant target. India bowlers must be applauded for their superb show. Australia: 306/4 after 48 overs.

16:44(IST)

WICKET: Umesh Yadav picks his third wicket of the day as he gets rid of Travis Head for 49. Head tried to cross the mid wicket boundary but is caught at the ropes by Rahane for 29. 

 

16:40(IST)

SIX: Slower ball from Umesh and the Head lets the ball come to him and bludgeons the ball over the deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. The ball goes as flat as possible and Umesh mustn't have liked it one bit.

16:36(IST)

Handscomb and Head are keeping the score ticking but there haven't been many boundary shots since the dismissal of Warner, Finch and Smith. The duo have put on a 51-run partnership now and are inching the visitors closer to the 300-run mark. Indian bowlers have bowled really well in the last 10 overs to claw their way back into the match. Australia: 287/3 in 46 overs.

16:26(IST)

Mohammmed Shami was taken to task by Warner and Finch early on in the innings. But he has now come back to bowl in the death overs and so far he has done a good job. Shami gives away just 5 runs in the 44th over as Australia are now 271/3 with six overs to go.

16:20(IST)

Four: Kedar might have the uncanny ability to pick up wickets, but he also sends down an ocassional clanger as well. This time Kedar bowls a juicy full toss and Handcomb bludgeons the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Australia: 266/3 in 46 overs.

16:18(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Chahal and Head rocked backed onto the back foot and cut the ball for a boundary towards the sweeper cover region. Axar with a very tame dive in the outfield to save the ball but he couldn't keep it in. First four of the innings for Head.

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Rohit, Rahane on Song in Massive Chase

Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma bats during the fourth one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Image)

Latest Update: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have put on a solid partnership for the opening wicket in this huge chase.

PREVIEW: There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India look to inch closer to yet another series whitewash when they take on a beleaguered Australia in the fourth One-day International on Thursday. Virat Kohli's team is going through a dream phase and if yesterday's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was any indication, the winning streak is most likely to continue. The fate of the five-match series was decided after India swept aside Australia in the first three matches, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the tourists' heads. While the likes of Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have been consistently doing what they do best, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team.
He slammed a fluent 78, a few days after an attacking 66-ball 83, as India comfortably chased down 294 in the last game at Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Ajikya Rahane played their part to perfection, each scoring half centuries in a 131-run opening partnership.
If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver with the bat, though one of them could make the way for home boy KL Rahul on Thursday. As for Australia, David Warner was supposed to be Australia's most dangerous batsman in the limited over series, however the southpaw has had a rather uneventful series so far. Warner has been completely absent as a force from this series. He has aggregated just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95. If Australia need to do well, they need Warner to fire.
The live broadcast of the 4th ODI will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia 4th ODI match at Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, if we have no rain delays. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.



Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
