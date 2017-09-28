India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Rohit, Rahane on Song in Massive Chase

17:29(IST)

David Warner speaks on his scintillating ton during break - Obviously you like things going to plan sometimes. Today it came off. Like I said before the game, we had to come out with a bit of intent. The surface is pretty good when the bowlers missed their length, when they adjusted it was quite hard to hit through the line. The spinners didn't bowl too full and it was quite hard in that aspect. We read off each other pretty well. If he (Finch) is going I can play the anchor and he does the same when I am going. I am always thinking two balls (to reach the 100) but you get little bit nervous playing your 100th game. We assessed the situation and anything above 300 is a good total, but we have to bowl well.