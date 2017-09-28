India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Rohit, Rahane on Song in Massive Chase

Four and SIX: Short and wide from Coulter-Nile and Rohit rocks onto the backfoot and puches the ball through the covers for his first boundary. While in the next over, Cummins bowls onto the body of Rohit and the right hander simply pulls the ball for a huge six over mid-wicket. This was the kind of start that India were looking for in this massive chase.
Four: Cummins bowls onto the pads of Rahane and the stylish right hander simply flicks the ball for a boundary towards the mid wicket region. Third boundary of the innings for Rahane so far. The India openers is in prime touch as he is coming into this match on the back to two half centuries.
Edge and Four: The one thing about slip fielding that really surprises me is that why do captain opt for space between two slip fielders. Like in this case, the ball takes and edge and goes for a boundary between 1st and 3rd slip fielder as there was no second slip. Had he been there, the ball would have been stopped or caught very easily.
David Warner speaks on his scintillating ton during break - Obviously you like things going to plan sometimes. Today it came off. Like I said before the game, we had to come out with a bit of intent. The surface is pretty good when the bowlers missed their length, when they adjusted it was quite hard to hit through the line. The spinners didn't bowl too full and it was quite hard in that aspect. We read off each other pretty well. If he (Finch) is going I can play the anchor and he does the same when I am going. I am always thinking two balls (to reach the 100) but you get little bit nervous playing your 100th game. We assessed the situation and anything above 300 is a good total, but we have to bowl well.
Innings Break: Australia have posted a commanding target of 334/5 in 50 overs. India conceded 28 runs in the final two overs. However, Kohli will be content with this as at one point Warner and Finch threatened to take Australia over the 350-run mark with their stunning opening partnership. Umesh ended the innings with four wickets. All eyes will now be on the Indian batsmen.
Handscomb and Head are keeping the score ticking but there haven't been many boundary shots since the dismissal of Warner, Finch and Smith. The duo have put on a 51-run partnership now and are inching the visitors closer to the 300-run mark. Indian bowlers have bowled really well in the last 10 overs to claw their way back into the match. Australia: 287/3 in 46 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking