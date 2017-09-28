India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Umesh Picks His Fourth, Castles Handscomb

Handscomb and Head are keeping the score ticking but there haven't been many boundary shots since the dismissal of Warner, Finch and Smith. The duo have put on a 51-run partnership now and are inching the visitors closer to the 300-run mark. Indian bowlers have bowled really well in the last 10 overs to claw their way back into the match. Australia: 287/3 in 46 overs.
Kedar Jadhav bowls another good over for India as he gives away just 4 runs from it. Jadhav once again has showed his uncanny ability to pick wickets. And in this match, he picked the crucial wicket of David Warner to break the opening partnership and that has helped India get back into the match. Australia 253/3 in 41 overs.
Handscomb and Head at the moment are looking to just take singles to keep rotating the strike and keep moving the scoreboard. The duo know that if another wicket falls at this juncture, they will be in a spot of bother. Also, with no Maxwell in the line-up, there is no firepower left in the middle-order. Maxwell would have loved to bat in this situation but unfortunately for the Aussie, they have dropped him for this match.
With these three quick wickets, the pressure is back in Australia as the two new batsmen are out in the middle. At one stage, Australia were eying anything in the region of 350+ but now, there run rate has come down drastically. Kohli's proactive captaincy has done the job for India in these crucial overs.
Australia have now crossed the 200-run mark without losing a single wicket. Highest opening stands by an AUS pair vs IND in ODIs: -
1. 212 by Boon/G Marsh, Jaipur, 1986
2. 203* by Finch/Warner, Bengaluru, 2017
3. 187 by Finch/Warner, Canberra, 2016
4. 163 by Gilchrist/M Waugh, Adelaide, 2000
5. 152 by Boon/G Marsh, Sydney, 1986
SIX and Four: Finch is also starting to cut loose now as after reaching his fifty, the right hander comes dancing out and hits the ball inside out off the bowling of Axar for a huge six. And then, Finch plays a stunning leg glance for a boundary in the same over. Australia go part 150 runs in the 26th over.
FIFTY: Finch hits the ball towards the mid wicket and takes two runs which this helps him get over the 50-run mark in the innings. Both the Aussie openers have now slammed fifties and the visitors are in complete control of the match. The hosts are on the backfoot and need a miracle to happen soon.
Chance: So MS Dhoni is human after all! Finch comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely. He was way out of his crease but Dhoni couldn't gather the ball and it goes for a boundary behind it. This was the half chance that India were looking for but unfortunately they have missed it.
SIX: Second six of the innings for Warner as he is cutting loose now. Chahal bowls a full delivery and Warner gets onto one knee and bludgeons the ball over the mid wicket region for huge six. All the plans that Indian bowlers had for Warner is being dispatched away for runs by the explosive southpaw.
Following the drinks break, Kohli and Pandya are involved in a serious discussion. The duo are trying to set the field for Warner and bowl according to the plan. However, Warne with all his explosive batting, has rendered all such plan useless thus far. India bowlers need to come up with the goods soon.
Chahal has now been introduced into the attack as Kohli looks to break this partnership. Chahal was the one who issued a warning in the press-conference that India cannot discount Warner who wasn't in good form prior to this match. And it seems that Chahal's warning has been realised as Warner is looking in great nick.
Australia also go past the 100-run mark in just the 16th over. Warner and Finch have totally dominated the Indian bowlers so far and are scoing at a brisk pace. The duo have taken calculated risk to hit boundaries and they haven't given a sniff to the Indian bowlers. India need to pick wickets quickly to change the flow of the match.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking