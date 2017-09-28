Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Umesh Picks His Fourth, Castles Handscomb

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 28, 2017, 4:51 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 4th ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 28 September, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:46(IST)

Australia have crossed the 300-run mark now but they won't be happy at all. At one point 350 seemed to like the minimum that they would have achieved, but at the moment, it seems a distant target. India bowlers must be applauded for their superb show. Australia: 306/4 after 48 overs.

16:44(IST)

WICKET: Umesh Yadav picks his third wicket of the day as he gets rid of Travis Head for 49. Head tried to cross the mid wicket boundary but is caught at the ropes by Rahane for 29. 

 

16:40(IST)

SIX: Slower ball from Umesh and the Head lets the ball come to him and bludgeons the ball over the deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. The ball goes as flat as possible and Umesh mustn't have liked it one bit.

16:36(IST)

Handscomb and Head are keeping the score ticking but there haven't been many boundary shots since the dismissal of Warner, Finch and Smith. The duo have put on a 51-run partnership now and are inching the visitors closer to the 300-run mark. Indian bowlers have bowled really well in the last 10 overs to claw their way back into the match. Australia: 287/3 in 46 overs.

16:26(IST)

Mohammmed Shami was taken to task by Warner and Finch early on in the innings. But he has now come back to bowl in the death overs and so far he has done a good job. Shami gives away just 5 runs in the 44th over as Australia are now 271/3 with six overs to go.

16:20(IST)

Four: Kedar might have the uncanny ability to pick up wickets, but he also sends down an ocassional clanger as well. This time Kedar bowls a juicy full toss and Handcomb bludgeons the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Australia: 266/3 in 46 overs.

16:18(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Chahal and Head rocked backed onto the back foot and cut the ball for a boundary towards the sweeper cover region. Axar with a very tame dive in the outfield to save the ball but he couldn't keep it in. First four of the innings for Head.

16:14(IST)

Kedar Jadhav bowls another good over for India as he gives away just 4 runs from it. Jadhav once again has showed his uncanny ability to pick wickets. And in this match, he picked the crucial wicket of David Warner to break the opening partnership and that has helped India get back into the match. Australia 253/3 in 41 overs.

16:08(IST)

Live Score: Australia's projected score has come down drastically as well. At one point 350 seemed like a bare minimum. However, from here on, even if they managed to score 10 an over, they will manage to score just 344. Three quick wickets have done the trick for India.

16:06(IST)

Handscomb and Head at the moment are looking to just take singles to keep rotating the strike and keep moving the scoreboard. The duo know that if another wicket falls at this juncture, they will be in a spot of bother. Also, with no Maxwell in the line-up, there is no firepower left in the middle-order. Maxwell would have loved to bat in this situation but unfortunately for the Aussie, they have dropped him for this match.

16:02(IST)

With these three quick wickets, the pressure is back in Australia as the two new batsmen are out in the middle. At one stage, Australia were eying anything in the region of 350+ but  now, there run rate has come down drastically. Kohli's proactive captaincy has done the job for India in these crucial overs.

15:58(IST)

WICKET: Following the dismissal of Warner and Finch, Steven Smith also falls. India have now picked three wickets in quick succession. Smith hits the ball straight into the hands of Kohli. 100th ODI dismissal of for Umesh Yadav.

15:52(IST)

WICKET: Another one bites the dust as Umesh Yadav gets rid of Aaron Finch for 94. India are right back into the match as both the openers are back into the hut. Two new batsmen are out in the middle now and Indian bowlers have their tails up now.

15:45(IST)

WICKET! David Warner departs, Kedar Jadhav gets the breakthrough. Warner again trying to go for the maximum, but this time can't get it off the middle. Axar Patel takes a simple catch at long on. Australia 231/1

15:43(IST)

Now, Finch gets into the act. He clears his front foot and hammers it into the crowd. India in desperate need of a wicket here, Australia rush on to 230/0 after 35 overs.

15:39(IST)

HUMONGOUS! David Warner gets one right from the middle off the bat, and it goes on toh hit the roof at Chinnaswamy, Australia totally dominant at the moment. Both the openers breaking loose now. Australia 214/0.

15:35(IST)

Australia have now crossed the 200-run mark without losing a single wicket. Highest opening stands by an AUS pair vs IND in ODIs: -

1.            212 by Boon/G Marsh, Jaipur, 1986

2.            203* by Finch/Warner, Bengaluru, 2017

3.            187 by Finch/Warner, Canberra, 2016

4.            163 by Gilchrist/M Waugh, Adelaide, 2000

5.            152 by Boon/G Marsh, Sydney, 1986

15:33(IST)

TON: David Warner completes his century with a stunning boundary on the off-side. This is his 14th ODI ton while second against India and first in India. Take a bow David Warner. He has made his 100th ODI a very memorable one.

15:27(IST)

Four: Axar bowls onto the pads of Finch and the right hander just guides the ball for a boundary by getting down on one knee. The ball trickles away towards the backward square leg boundary ropes as Australia are inching towards 200 now.

15:22(IST)

Four and SIX: Finch first gets down on his knees and hits a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. Chahal then gets tosses up the ball and Finch hits a huge six over the long on boundary. Australia are scoring at a very high rate now.

15:16(IST)

SIX and Four: Finch is also starting to cut loose now as after reaching his fifty, the right hander comes dancing out and hits the ball inside out off the bowling of Axar for a huge six. And then, Finch plays a stunning leg glance for a boundary in the same over. Australia go part 150 runs in the 26th over.

15:12(IST)

FIFTY: Finch hits the ball towards the mid wicket and takes two runs which this helps him get over the 50-run mark in the innings. Both the Aussie openers have now slammed fifties and the visitors are in complete control of the match. The hosts are on the backfoot and need a miracle to happen soon.

15:09(IST)

Since Warner has completed his half-century, he has taken over the hitting responsibility over to himself. FInch is just giving away the strike to the southpaw and keeping the scoreboard ticking. While Warner is taking apart the India bowlers. Australia: 145/0 in 25 overs.

15:04(IST)

Chance: So MS Dhoni is human after all! Finch comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely. He was way out of his crease but Dhoni couldn't gather the ball and it goes for a boundary behind it. This was the half chance that India were looking for but unfortunately they have missed it.

14:59(IST)

SIX: Chahal bowls a juicy short delivery and Warner comes dancing down the pitch and hits the ball over the mid-wicket boundary for a huge maximum. Third six of the innings for Warner. Australia openers are in cruise cotrol.

14:52(IST)

SIX: Second six of the innings for Warner as he is cutting loose now. Chahal bowls a full delivery and Warner gets onto one knee and bludgeons the ball over the mid wicket region for huge six. All the plans that Indian bowlers had for Warner is being dispatched away for runs by the explosive southpaw.

14:49(IST)

This is also the 18th century opening stand against IND by AUS, their most against any single opponent in ODIs: -

1.            18 opening century stands v IND

2.            14 opening century stands v SL

3.            10 opening century stands v NZ

4.            9 opening century stands v PAK

5.            9 opening century stands v WI

14:46(IST)

Following the drinks break, Kohli and Pandya are involved in a serious discussion. The duo are trying to set the field for Warner and bowl according to the plan. However, Warne with all his explosive batting, has rendered all such plan useless thus far. India bowlers need to come up with the goods soon.

14:41(IST)

Chahal has now been introduced into the attack as Kohli looks to break this partnership. Chahal was the one who issued a warning in the press-conference that India cannot discount Warner who wasn't in good form prior to this match. And it seems that Chahal's warning has been realised as Warner is looking in great nick.

14:38(IST)

Australia also go past the 100-run mark in just the 16th over. Warner and  Finch have totally dominated the Indian bowlers so far and are scoing at a brisk pace. The duo have taken calculated risk to hit boundaries and they haven't given a sniff to the Indian bowlers. India need to pick wickets quickly to change the flow of the match.

14:35(IST)

FIFTY: David Warner hits the first six of the innings to illustrate Australia's dominance. And then on the next delivery. he cuts the ball for a boundary and also reach his fifty in the process. This is Warner's first ODI fifty in India and he has achieved it in his 100th ODI.

Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch during their forth one-day international cricket match in Bangalore. (AP Image)

Latest Update: Umesh Yadav picks his fourth wicket of the day as he gets rid of Handscomb for 43.

PREVIEW: There will be no let-up in intensity as a ruthless India look to inch closer to yet another series whitewash when they take on a beleaguered Australia in the fourth One-day International on Thursday. Virat Kohli's team is going through a dream phase and if yesterday's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was any indication, the winning streak is most likely to continue. The fate of the five-match series was decided after India swept aside Australia in the first three matches, leaving the possibility of an embarrassing whitewash hanging over the tourists' heads. While the likes of Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni have been consistently doing what they do best, Hardik Pandya's growth as an all-rounder has added a new dimension to the team.
He slammed a fluent 78, a few days after an attacking 66-ball 83, as India comfortably chased down 294 in the last game at Indore to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. Rohit Sharma and Ajikya Rahane played their part to perfection, each scoring half centuries in a 131-run opening partnership.
If needed, India can also count on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey to deliver with the bat, though one of them could make the way for home boy KL Rahul on Thursday. As for Australia, David Warner was supposed to be Australia's most dangerous batsman in the limited over series, however the southpaw has had a rather uneventful series so far. Warner has been completely absent as a force from this series. He has aggregated just 68 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 83.95. If Australia need to do well, they need Warner to fire.
The live broadcast of the 4th ODI will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. India vs Australia 4th ODI match at Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST, if we have no rain delays. You can also check out live highlights at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.



Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
