India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI at Bengaluru: Umesh Picks His Fourth, Castles Handscomb

16:06(IST)

Handscomb and Head at the moment are looking to just take singles to keep rotating the strike and keep moving the scoreboard. The duo know that if another wicket falls at this juncture, they will be in a spot of bother. Also, with no Maxwell in the line-up, there is no firepower left in the middle-order. Maxwell would have loved to bat in this situation but unfortunately for the Aussie, they have dropped him for this match.