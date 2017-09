14:01(IST)

Ind vs Aus: Four and Four - Shami had bowled a maiden in his last over to Finch but the Aussie opener seemed to be in no mood to let him repeat the feat in this over. Shami bowled a full delivery and Finch hits the ball for a four towards the mid-wicket. Warner then takes to the crease and he pulls the ball for the second boundary of the over. Aussie openers are looking in good touch early on. Aus: 45/0 after 7 overs.