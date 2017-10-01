India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Coulter-Nile Sends Back Rahane; Virat Kohli Walks In

17:02(IST)

WICKET! What a way to finish things off here from Bhuvi as he cleans up Coulter-Nile off the last ball of the 50th over. This after Faulkner was run out off the previous ball trying to challenge Hardik Pandya's arm. Australia finish on 242/9 and the Indians need 243 to win this one. The wicket could be dicey as it has played pretty slow. Bhuvi once again shows his class as he gives away just 5 runs from the last over of the innings.