India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Coulter-Nile Sends Back Rahane; Virat Kohli Walks In

WICKET! Coulter-Nile strikes as he sends back the dangerous looking Ajinkya Rahane for 61. India's score reads 124/1 as Virat Kohli walks out into the middle in his 199th ODI game. The Australians cannot rest easy here. They need to pick a couple of wickets quickly here if they want to get back into the game.
4 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as the both Rohit and Rahane look to give the best Australian bowler on display some respect. The batsmen are happy to hit through the line, but in this innings, they have both looked to wait and play for the delivery that stops on the batsmen. India's score reads 115/0 after 21 overs.
Rahane brings up 50 number 23. That was a clean shot over the head of the bowler as the ball was in the slot. Both Rahane and Rohit looking in great form as they have gone about the chase in clinical fashion. The slowness of the wicket has not dampened the effort of these two strokemakers. India's score reads 111/0 after 20 overs
9 runs from the Zampa over as Rahane jumps down the track and drives a full toss from the leg-spinner. Nobody moves as the ball rolls over the green. India's score reads 79/0 after 15 overs with Rahane batting on 42 and Rohit on 37. The wicket has not looked very comfortable for scoring, but the Australian bowlers must make a breakthrough here.
5 runs from the Head over as the Indian openers have looked keen to keep up the scoring rate and picked up the singles if not the boundaries. The boundaries have not come as consistently off the spinners as it did during the pacers, but the runs are coming thick and fast. India's score reads 70/0 after 14 overs
12 runs from the Zampa over and even though he beat the bat quite a few times, it wasn't enough to give Australia a wicket as Rohit picked up two boundaries. While the first one was streaky and through the vacant slip cordon, the second one was a pull to the square-leg boundary. India's score reads 65/0 after 13 overs
5 runs from the Pat Cummins over here as Rahane once again starts with a straight drive as the ball speeds away to the boundary. Rahane has looked in great touch right through the series and will look to put on another good show at the top of the innings with Rohit Sharma. India's score reads 11/0 after 3 overs
5 runs from the opening over off Pat Cummins as Rahane hits a classy flick to pick a boundary and then follows it up with a single. The wicket looks good at the start and the Indian openers will look to keep things simple. No reason to take any undue risk for either Rohit or Rahane. India's score reads 5/0
WICKET! What a way to finish things off here from Bhuvi as he cleans up Coulter-Nile off the last ball of the 50th over. This after Faulkner was run out off the previous ball trying to challenge Hardik Pandya's arm. Australia finish on 242/9 and the Indians need 243 to win this one. The wicket could be dicey as it has played pretty slow. Bhuvi once again shows his class as he gives away just 5 runs from the last over of the innings.
12 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Wade finally manages to connect and picks a six at the start of the over. Goes straight and goes big. Australia's score reads 232/6 after 48 overs with Wade and Faulkner looking to finish on a high. India need to keep things under check in the last couple of overs
6 runs from the Bumrah over as he has used the change of pace really well on a surface that has worn a slow look. It will be interesting to see if the Indian batsmen also struggle on the wicket as the ball is not really coming onto the bat here. Australia's score reads 220/6 after 47 overs
