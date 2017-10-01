Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Coulter-Nile Sends Back Rahane; Virat Kohli Walks In

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 1, 2017, 7:24 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 01 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

19:33(IST)

7 runs from the Zampa over as Rohit finally goes inside-out over the head of the fielders for a boundary. What could have been a good over with 3 runs from the first 4 balls, it turns to an expensive one. India's score reads 142/1 after 26 overs

19:29(IST)

3 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as the Indian batsmen are happy to play him through without taking any undue chances here. They are well on course to chase down the total and do not need to do anything risky here. India's score reads 135/1 after 25 overs with Rohit on 70 and Kohli on 4

19:26(IST)

8 runs from the Zampa over here as the leg-spinner looks very low on confidence and Rohit starts the over with a boundary to dampen his spirits further. India's score reads 132/1 after 24 overs as both Rohit and Virat Kohli will look to ensure that they romp home in style here

19:22(IST)

WICKET! Coulter-Nile strikes as he sends back the dangerous looking Ajinkya Rahane for 61. India's score reads 124/1 as Virat Kohli walks out into the middle in his 199th ODI game. The Australians cannot rest easy here. They need to pick a couple of wickets quickly here if they want to get back into the game.

19:17(IST)

5 runs from the Faulkner over as Wade DROPS Rahane on 56 as the batsman looks to guide it to thirdman and ends up edging it. But that was tough standing up for Wade. Rohit finishes the over with a double as he crushes one past the point fielder. India's score reads 120/0 after 22 overs.

19:12(IST)

4 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as the both Rohit and Rahane look to give the best Australian bowler on display some respect. The batsmen are happy to hit through the line, but in this innings, they have both looked to wait and play for the delivery that stops on the batsmen. India's score reads 115/0 after 21 overs.

19:09(IST)

Rahane brings up 50 number 23. That was a clean shot over the head of the bowler as the ball was in the slot. Both Rahane and Rohit looking in great form as they have gone about the chase in clinical fashion. The slowness of the wicket has not dampened the effort of these two strokemakers. India's score reads 111/0 after 20 overs

19:03(IST)

Rohit Sharma brings up 50 no. 35 as the Indians are looking on a roll here. Goes for the short arm jab just after as India's score mover closer to the target. 105/0 after 19 overs here as Rohit bats on 57 and Rahane is batting on 48

18:59(IST)

11 runs from the Head over as Rohit first hits the bowler for a six and then picks a boundary to round up the over. That was a good start after the drinks break for the Indian openers as the score reads 96/0 after 18 overs. Both Rohit and Rahane close in on a 50.

18:56(IST)

3 runs from the Stoinis over as the players head for a drinks break. The Australians need to re-group fast and pick a wicket here if they want to stall the progress of the Indian batsmen here. Rohit and Rahane look in complete control. India's score reads 85/0 after 17 overs

18:48(IST)

3 runs from the Head over as the part-time spinner has bowled with more control than Zampa. He has been able to bowl to his field and the number of full tosses are definitely much lesser than the number bowled by Zampa. India's score reads 82/0 after 16 overs

18:45(IST)

9 runs from the Zampa over as Rahane jumps down the track and drives a full toss from the leg-spinner. Nobody moves as the ball rolls over the green. India's score reads 79/0 after 15 overs with Rahane batting on 42 and Rohit on 37. The wicket has not looked very comfortable for scoring, but the Australian bowlers must make a breakthrough here.

18:40(IST)

5 runs from the Head over as the Indian openers have looked keen to keep up the scoring rate and picked up the singles if not the boundaries. The boundaries have not come as consistently off the spinners as it did during the pacers, but the runs are coming thick and fast. India's score reads 70/0 after 14 overs

18:37(IST)

12 runs from the Zampa over and even though he beat the bat quite a few times, it wasn't enough to give Australia a wicket as Rohit picked up two boundaries. While the first one was streaky and through the vacant slip cordon, the second one was a pull to the square-leg boundary. India's score reads 65/0 after 13 overs

18:34(IST)

Smith brings in Head after Zampa bowls a good over. But 6 runs from the over there for the openers as both Rohit and Rahane look to just rotate the strike rather than wasting balls. India's score reads 53/0 after 12 overs.

18:31(IST)

4 runs from the Zampa over as Steve Smith turns to spin to stem the flow of runs. Too early to say if his ploy has worked, but clearly the best over in a while so far from the Aussies as the pacers have leaked a boundary or two every over. India's score reads 47/0 after 11 overs

18:27(IST)

6 runs from the Faulkner over here as Rahane punches one more through the covers. No stopping this one as the ball speeds through the covers. Rohit and Rahane have played it smart and waited for the bad balls. India's score reads 43/0 after 10 overs.

18:23(IST)

5 runs from the Stoinis over here as Rahane jumps down the ground and hits one past the square-leg umpire for a boundary. This is a typical Rahane shot as he tries this shot in the powerplay overs time and again. India's score reads 37/0 after 9 overs

18:19(IST)

4 runs from the Coulter-Nile over here as Rohit plays a beautiful cover drive. That one just rolls into the boundary like a dream. One of the vintage Rohit cover drives as he leans into that one and no punch needed. India's score reads 32/0 after 8 overs

18:15(IST)

With the pitch playing two-paced, Steve Smith turns to Stoinis and the bowler gives away just 3 runs from his first over as the change of pace is troubling the Indian batsmen here. India's score reads 28/0 after 7 overs with Rahane batting on 18 and Rohit on 10.

18:11(IST)

4 runs from the Coulter-Nile over as Rahane hits an exquisite drive between the cover and extra cover fielder. No stopping that one as it races to the boundary. India's score reads 25/0 after 6 overs with both Rahane and Rohit looking good in the middle.

18:06(IST)

9 runs from the over as Rohit finally opens up and hits two back to back boundaries off Pat Cummins. The first one is on the mat and straight past the bowler while the second one is aerial and over the head of the mid-off fielder. India's score reads 21/0 after 5 overs

18:01(IST)

1 run from the Coulter-Nile over as the pacer bowls another good over here. Coulter-Nile has been one of the best Australian bowlers on display as he has continuously peppered the Indian batsmen with good balls. India's score reads 12/0 after 4 overs with Rahane scoring all of them

17:58(IST)

5 runs from the Pat Cummins over here as Rahane once again starts with a straight drive as the ball speeds away to the boundary. Rahane has looked in great touch right through the series and will look to put on another good show at the top of the innings with Rohit Sharma. India's score reads 11/0 after 3 overs

17:53(IST)

1 run from the Coulter-Nile over here as the Indians are looking to dig in and make this count. India need 243 runs to win the game and regain the no.1 slot in the ICC rankings for ODI teams. India's score reads 6/0 after 2 overs

17:51(IST)

5 runs from the opening over off Pat Cummins as Rahane hits a classy flick to pick a boundary and then follows it up with a single. The wicket looks good at the start and the Indian openers will look to keep things simple. No reason to take any undue risk for either Rohit or Rahane. India's score reads 5/0

17:02(IST)

WICKET! What a way to finish things off here from Bhuvi as he cleans up Coulter-Nile off the last ball of the 50th over. This after Faulkner was run out off the previous ball trying to challenge Hardik Pandya's arm. Australia finish on 242/9 and the Indians need 243 to win this one. The wicket could be dicey as it has played pretty slow. Bhuvi once again shows his class as he gives away just 5 runs from the last over of the innings.

16:53(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah has his man as Wade finally goes for 20, slicing the pacer to Ajinkya Rahane at the cover boundary. Wade's struggle in the middle comes to an end as Australia's score reads 237/7 after 49 overs. Another slow full-toss gets a wicket for Bumrah.

16:47(IST)

12 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Wade finally manages to connect and picks a six at the start of the over. Goes straight and goes big. Australia's score reads 232/6 after 48 overs with Wade and Faulkner looking to finish on a high. India need to keep things under check in the last couple of overs

16:42(IST)

6 runs from the Bumrah over as he has used the change of pace really well on a surface that has worn a slow look. It will be interesting to see if the Indian batsmen also struggle on the wicket as the ball is not really coming onto the bat here. Australia's score reads 220/6 after 47 overs

16:37(IST)

3 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over as the Indian death bowling specialists Bhuvi and Bumrah get rolling. The Australians will have to bat out of their skin to get some runs and put up a fighting total. Australia's score reads 214/6 after 46 overs

Nathan Coulter-Nile (AP Image)

LATEST UPDATE: Rahane and Rohit have started well and are looking in good touch after the Australians found scoring difficult in the death overs. Steve Smith won his third toss in a row. Australia skipper decided to bat first. For India, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal are out while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are in. For Australia, Kane Richardson is not well and James Faulkner is back in the playing XI.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident India would look to end the series on a high when they compete in the fifth and final ODI match on Sunday. The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run. All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side. Virat Kohli defended the bowling performance that allowed Australia to post 334 for five but said the batsmen could have done better on a batting beauty. So, it won't be a surprise if Kohli gives his reserves bowlers another game on Sunday and more rest to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. India vs Australia 5th ODI at Nagpur will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 5th ODI match at Nagpur is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs Australia 5th ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

TEAMS: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa
