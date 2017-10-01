India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: David Warner & Aaron Finch Happy to Play Aggressively

13:23(IST)

Umesh Yadav: "The team's morale is good after the rare loss (in Bengaluru). I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. Shami and I played after a long time but we are senior players, we have to deliver on whatever the team needs from us. Shami and I have to take more responsibility in the death overs. I like playing Tests more (than ODIs). You get time in the longest format to execute plans. You have different situations over the course of the five days so I like that challenge. It makes you more confident and accurate. I am happier playing Tests. In ODIs you don’t get enough time to execute your plans fully. But at this stage of my career, I can’t pick and choose. My thinking is that I should play in any format as long as I am getting the chance. If there are lots of Test matches, then you have to choose. But you can’t say that you will play Tests only because there will be a time when there are not playing enough games in a season. What will you do in free time? Body needs match practice. It is good for the fast bowlers. If you play continuous Tests, it is a lot of load for the pacers. You are playing in sub-continent and it is very tough on the body. After that, it is hard for us to come back with the same intensity and play ODIs. So rest is a better option, it give you time to recover from niggles, that could otherwise keep you out of action for months. As a fast bowler, you should know much you need to bowl in the free time after a long series. You have to know your body. In free time, I know how much I need to bowl and how my body is reacting."