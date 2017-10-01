India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: David Warner & Aaron Finch Happy to Play Aggressively

6 runs from the Bhuvi over here as Warner picks up another boundary off the first ball of the over. A backfoot punch as the ball runs away to the boundary. The Australian openers have once again started really well and another 50-run partnership for the duo as the score reads 54/0 after 9 overs.
13 runs now from the Bumrah over as the bowler has been pitching it on Finch's legs way too much. Three boundaries in three directions but all on the leg-side. First a conventional flick, then a flick over mid-wicket and then a drive past the mid-on fielder. Australia's score reads 48/0 after 8 overs
2 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over after a couple of overs where the Australian batsmen took the opening bowlers to the cleaners with boundaries and singles. A good comeback of sorts for the Indians but they must pick a wicket to put a break on the scoring rate here. Australia's score reads 35/0 after 7 overs
12 runs from the Bumrah over now. After pulling the 5th ball over the short mid-wicket fielder, Warner finishes with a classy cover drive off the last ball. Back to back boundaries and the Aussies are digging into the Indian bowlers here after starting slowly. Australia's score reads 33/0 after 6 overs
After 9 runs from the Bumrah over, now 7 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Australians have started to find the boundary. And this time it is David Warner. Bhuvi pitches that on the legs and the Australia vice-captain is fast to jump on the opportunity. Australia's score reads 21/0 after 5 overs
Umesh Yadav: "The team's morale is good after the rare loss (in Bengaluru). I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. Shami and I played after a long time but we are senior players, we have to deliver on whatever the team needs from us. Shami and I have to take more responsibility in the death overs. I like playing Tests more (than ODIs). You get time in the longest format to execute plans. You have different situations over the course of the five days so I like that challenge. It makes you more confident and accurate. I am happier playing Tests. In ODIs you don’t get enough time to execute your plans fully. But at this stage of my career, I can’t pick and choose. My thinking is that I should play in any format as long as I am getting the chance. If there are lots of Test matches, then you have to choose. But you can’t say that you will play Tests only because there will be a time when there are not playing enough games in a season. What will you do in free time? Body needs match practice. It is good for the fast bowlers. If you play continuous Tests, it is a lot of load for the pacers. You are playing in sub-continent and it is very tough on the body. After that, it is hard for us to come back with the same intensity and play ODIs. So rest is a better option, it give you time to recover from niggles, that could otherwise keep you out of action for months. As a fast bowler, you should know much you need to bowl in the free time after a long series. You have to know your body. In free time, I know how much I need to bowl and how my body is reacting."
At the TOSS, Virat Kohli: “All we need to do is get the processes right. We've done really well in the series, capitalizing in the first three games and coming back hard. In the last game I thought we played a good game of cricket but I thought Australia did better. Incentives are plenty, every time we step onto the field, we get an opportunity to do well. We need to focus on every game and come back hard. The pitch looks very hard, we would've batted first as well but it shouldn't change much through the game. It is a relaid surface so there wouldn't be much of wear and tear. The last time we played here we chased down 350, so happy memories of the ground for us. Three changes - Umesh, Shami and Chahal are out Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Kuldeep are in.”
Steve Smith: “We are going to have a bat. It looks pretty dry, hopefully it would slow on as the game goes by and we can post a good total. It was nice to win the last one, I thought we batted pretty well to get 300 on the board; we'd like to replicate that today and get a big one. We have one change, Kane Richardson is sick and James Faulkner comes back in.”
TEAMS: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa
TOSS NEWS: Steve Smith wins his third toss in a row. Australia skipper decides to bat first. For India, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal are out while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are in. For Australia, Kane Richardson is not well and James Faulkner is back in the playing XI.
We are just minutes away from the toss, and the pitch looks like an absolute belter. The teams chasing have won 4 out of 5 matches, and dew factor is also expected to come in at around 7-7.30, so you can expect the captains to win the toss and field first. But at the same time, the pitch shouldn't change much throughout the game considering its hard. We will have the toss for you in 5 minutes..
Top Spot will be up for grabs for team India, once the 5th ODI starts at 1.30: The Indian cricket team will storm onto the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings if they manage to beat Australia in the fifth match of the five-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his troops are currently ranked second in the table, only behind South Africa. Both India and South Africa have 119 ratings each, however, the Proteas are ahead on the basis of being slightly better in the points department — SA: 5,957 ; India: 5,828.Meanwhile, Australia — who won the fourth ODI by 21 runs — are behind the 'Men in Blue' at the third spot with 115 rating points. It was because of this defeat in the fourth ODI that India relinquished the number one spot in the rankings.
Here are some interesting stats to look out for in the 5th ODI at Nagpur:
305: The average first innings score at this venue, extrapolated over the last 7 ODIs, excluding no-results/abandoned/cancelled etc. ODIs.
• 29%: Win rate batting first in ODIs here in the 7 matches (excluding no-results/ abandoned/ cancelled matches etc. in ODIs) held here
o Of the 5 matches, only once has a team defended successfully: Zimbabwe v Canada during the 2011 WC.
• 50%: The win rate for India in ODIs at Nagpur.
o India have won 2 of the 4 ODIs at this venue.
• 701: Match aggregate at this venue in the last ODI held here: AUS scored 350/6 batting first, before IND chased that down with 351/4.
o This is the sixth highest match aggregate in an ODI in India.
• 3: Wickets Hardik Pandya needs to reach 50 international wickets
Live Updates: India might have already won the series and might have been the totally dominant team so far, but one stat which they would like to set right in the final ODI is that of scoring tons. This equals their record for a home bilateral series for most 50s without a hundred. They achieved this against England in 2012/13. None of the Indian batsman has managed to score a century yet, but the team does have 10 fifties in this series. The conversion rate might well be a concern for the team management. Australia’s openers - Finch and Warner - have hit 2 centuries between themselves this series, no one else has managed the same. For India, openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane have provided decent starts, but both of them will be looking to build on that and score a big one, especially Rahane, whose conversion rate is a worry and he is also fighting for a spot in the team with Dhawan - who is missing the series due to his wife's illness.
Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Final Chance for both captains to redeem themselves, Clashes between India and Australia have often been reduced to a battle between two of the greatest modern players and captains of their respective sides - Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. During the Test matches, it was Smith who led Australia from the front and performed with the bat as he won the personal battle but Kohli won the team battle, as India fought back to win the series 2-1.Smith and Kohli also had a much-publicised war of words during the Test series, when Smith looked towards the dressing room before taking a DRS review, and Kohli not mincing any words, calling it cheating. Smith later described it as a 'brain fade.'
This ODI series, both players have been rather quite both on and off the field.
The captains, combined, have aggregated 267 runs in 8 innings. To use an extreme example, Aaron Finch has aggregated 218 runs in just 2 innings.
Ind vs Aus:The team management will have to reassess their plans for the remaining game as both sides would want to end the series on a high and carry the momentum into the three T20s contest beginning in Ranchi on October. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had set up a perfect platform in Bengaluru with a second straight century partnership but the middle order could not capitalise on that. Hardik Pandya being promoted to four in the batting order worked brilliantly in Indore but did not yield a similar return on Thursday.
Pandya's promotion led to MS Dhoni being dropped to number six and the former captain hardly got time to get his eye-in before going ballistic, something he prefers doing nowadays with his big hitting power on the wane.
Coming to bat ahead of Dhoni, Pandya and Kedar Jadhav got enough time to close out the game but they were unable to do the finishing job.
Pressure is mounting on Manish Pandey who is yet to score a half century in the series. He got out at the wrong time at him home ground and Dhoni was left to do all by himself towards the end of the chase.
The pitch at the VCA Stadium does not have the best of track records in the past two years but curator Pravin Hingnikar asserted that the newly laid surface is likely to produce a good contest between India and Australia on Sunday. The last ODI played here was also between India and Australia with the hosts chasing down 350 four years ago. Those were the days when the pitch produced high scoring games but of late it has become slower and lower. In 2015, the ICC gave a poor rating to the surface after India beat South Africa inside three days with the home team's spinners wreaking havoc. In the 2016 World T20, India were infamously bowled out for 79 to lose to New Zealand. The last international match played here eight months ago was a T20 but that too did not see a lot of runs with India successfully defending a modest 144 against England.
However, today's pitch looks like a batting paradise, and if Michael Clarke is to be believed, then we might well see scores of above 300 in today's game.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking