India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Flat Track Expected At Nagpur

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 1, 2017, 12:16 PM IST

Live Blog

12:12(IST)

Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Final Chance for both captains to redeem themselves, Clashes between India and Australia have often been reduced to a battle between two of the greatest modern players and captains of their respective sides - Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. During the Test matches, it was Smith who led Australia from the front and performed with the bat as he won the personal battle but Kohli won the team battle, as India fought back to win the series 2-1.Smith and Kohli also had a much-publicised war of words during the Test series, when Smith looked towards the dressing room before taking a DRS review, and Kohli not mincing any words, calling it cheating. Smith later described it as a 'brain fade.'
This ODI series, both players have been rather quite both on and off the field.
The captains, combined, have aggregated 267 runs in 8 innings. To use an extreme example, Aaron Finch has aggregated 218 runs in just 2 innings.

12:04(IST)

Ind vs Aus:The team management will have to reassess their plans for the remaining game as both sides would want to end the series on a high and carry the momentum into the three T20s contest beginning in Ranchi on October. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane had set up a perfect platform in Bengaluru with a second straight century partnership but the middle order could not capitalise on that. Hardik Pandya being promoted to four in the batting order worked brilliantly in Indore but did not yield a similar return on Thursday.
Pandya's promotion led to MS Dhoni being dropped to number six and the former captain hardly got time to get his eye-in before going ballistic, something he prefers doing nowadays with his big hitting power on the wane.
Coming to bat ahead of Dhoni, Pandya and Kedar Jadhav got enough time to close out the game but they were unable to do the finishing job.
Pressure is mounting on Manish Pandey who is yet to score a half century in the series. He got out at the wrong time at him home ground and Dhoni was left to do all by himself towards the end of the chase.

11:48(IST)

The pitch at the VCA Stadium does not have the best of track records in the past two years but curator Pravin Hingnikar asserted that the newly laid surface is likely to produce a good contest between India and Australia on Sunday. The last ODI played here was also between India and Australia with the hosts chasing down 350 four years ago. Those were the days when the pitch produced high scoring games but of late it has become slower and lower. In 2015, the ICC gave a poor rating to the surface after India beat South Africa inside three days with the home team's spinners wreaking havoc. In the 2016 World T20, India were infamously bowled out for 79 to lose to New Zealand. The last international match played here eight months ago was a T20 but that too did not see a lot of runs with India successfully defending a modest 144 against England.
However, today's pitch looks like a batting paradise, and if Michael Clarke is to be believed, then we might well see scores of above 300 in today's game.

11:42(IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! India might have already sealed the series but Australia have shown that the series isn't dead by any stretch of the imagination. The Kangaroos fought back hard in Bengaluru and earned a good victory over India. Kohli decided to rest a few of his bowlers, a move which backfired. It will be intresting to see whether India continue to test the bench strength or get back Bumrah and Bhuvi in the team! Do join us for all the live action, as we bring you the fastest updates from Nagpur!

PREVIEW: Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident India would look to end the series on a high when they compete in the fifth and final ODI match on Sunday.

The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run.

All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side.

Virat Kohli defended the bowling performance that allowed Australia to post 334 for five but said the batsmen could have done better on a batting beauty.

So, it won't be a surprise if Kohli gives his reserves bowlers another game on Sunday and more rest to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Lokesh Rahul.

Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, James Faulkner and Adam Zampa.
