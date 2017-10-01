India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Flat Track Expected At Nagpur

Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Final Chance for both captains to redeem themselves, Clashes between India and Australia have often been reduced to a battle between two of the greatest modern players and captains of their respective sides - Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. During the Test matches, it was Smith who led Australia from the front and performed with the bat as he won the personal battle but Kohli won the team battle, as India fought back to win the series 2-1.Smith and Kohli also had a much-publicised war of words during the Test series, when Smith looked towards the dressing room before taking a DRS review, and Kohli not mincing any words, calling it cheating. Smith later described it as a 'brain fade.'
This ODI series, both players have been rather quite both on and off the field.
The captains, combined, have aggregated 267 runs in 8 innings. To use an extreme example, Aaron Finch has aggregated 218 runs in just 2 innings.