India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Head, Stoinis Steady Ship After Loss of Four Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 1, 2017, 3:28 PM IST

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2017 5th ODI, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 01 October, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:58(IST)

Bumrah with another tight over, conceding just 2 runs. Aussies clearly holding back now before cutting loose in the final few overs. Australia 173/4 as we break for drinks after 37 overs.

15:50(IST)

3 runs from the Kuldeep over as the Indian spinners have done a really good job on a wicket which was expected to be a batting paradise. The Australian batsmen have failed to accelerate after losing wickets at regular intervals. Australia's score reads 171/4 after 36 overs

15:45(IST)

Partnership: Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis have put on a partnership worth 50 (64) now. This wickets seems to be very difficult to bat on against the spinners and the duo have done a commendable jon till yet. 

15:42(IST)

DRS: Virat Kohli has opted for DRS as he feels that Head edged the ball into the hands of Dhoni. The entire team went up originally as they seemed to have heard a nick. However Dhoni's wasnt too keen but Kohli opted for the DRS. Third umpire says not out as there was clear daylight between the ball and the bat. Moral of the Story: You cannot ignore Dhoni's opinion when calling for the DRS as he is rarely wrong.

15:37(IST)

Indian spinner are going through their overs pretty quickly and that is putting a lot of pressure on the Aussies. Although, Head and Stionis have put on a good partnership here but they haven't been able to score freely. Kedar and Axar have done really well in these middle overs.

15:32(IST)

SIX: Kedar bowls a juicy half volley and Stoinis comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over the bowler's head for the first six of the innings. And with that Australia also cross the 150-run mark. 

15:31(IST)

CHANCE: Another edge and another chance goes a begging for India. Its deja vu time for the Indians as Axar once again bowls a spinning delivery which goes away from Stoinis and takes a faint edge of his bat. But once again, the ball goes in between Dhoni and Rahane and Stoinis survives again.

15:23(IST)

Four: Axar Patel bowls wide and that gives Travis Head the perfect opportunity to come onto the front foot and hit the ball through the covers. Second boundary of the innings for Head. The two batsman are now trying to steady the Aussie ship after losing four wickets.

15:20(IST)

CHANCE: Axar Patel with a brilliant spinning delivery and the ball took a faint edge of Marcus Stoinis' bat but unfortunately, the ball went in between Dhoni and Rahane, who was fielding at first slip. Stoinis had no idea what just happened there.

15:16(IST)

4 runs from the Kedar over here as the Australians are down in the dumps here. The spinners have done a great job and derailed the Australia innings as they have found the going tough here against the slower bowlers. Australia's score reads 123/4

15:11(IST)

WICKET! Axar picks his second wicket here as Handscomb goes for 13 off 17 balls. That was a sweep that took the top-edge and Ajinkya Rahane would never miss that easy a chance. Australia's score reads 118/4 and looks like the Indians are right back in the game.

15:04(IST)

WICKET! Now Axar has struck and he sends back the well-set David Warner for 53. That was a chip shot that landed straight into the hands of Manish Pandey at long on and the fielder would never drop that easy a chance. Australia's score reads 112/3 as Warner cannot believe his luck here.

15:00(IST)

5 runs from the Kedar Jadhav over here as Australia's score reads 111/2 after 22 overs. Kedar has once again done a brilliant job as he has finished 5 overs and given away just 21 runs and picked the all-important wicket of skipper Steve Smith.

14:57(IST)

3 runs from the Axar Patel over here as Handscomb and Warner will now look to do the hard work after India strike with the wicket of skipper Steve Smith. Australia's score reads 106/2 after 21 overs. Both Kedar and Axar have done a really good job here

14:54(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav has struck again and this time he has sent back Smith just one ball after David Warner brings up his 17th ODI fifty. Kohli is ecstatic here as the Indians are slowly pegging back the Australians and the score reads 100/2. Smith goes for 16 after trying his best to settle down and build a platform

14:49(IST)

4 runs from the Axar Patel over here as Australia are crawling towards the three-figure mark here. Australia's score reads 98/1 after 19 overs as Warner and Smith are looking to rebuild the innings here and provide a good platform for the rest of the batsmen.

14:42(IST)

The Indian bowlers are doing a great job here, especially Kuldeep and Kedar as they are going fast with the overs and not waiting to let the Australian bowlers settle down. The score reads 94/1 after 18 overs as the umpires call for drinks here in Nagpur. Warner batting on 47 and Smith on 13.

14:37(IST)

4 runs now from the Kuldeep Yadav over as the Indian bowlers are looking to go through the overs fast here and not let the Australian batsmen settle down. Australia's score reads 82/1 after 16 overs as both Warner and Smith are looking to steady ship

 

14:34(IST)

4 runs from the Kuldeep over here as the Indian bowlers have done well to get things back into play here. The Indians will look for another couple of wickets to derail the Australian innings here. Australia's score reads 78/1 after 15 overs

14:33(IST)

Now Kohli turns to Kedar Jadhav after Kuldeep bowls a good over. And the part-time spinner gives away just 3 runs as the Australian batsmen are looking to build a quality platform for the middle-order. Australia's score reads 74/1

14:26(IST)

MAIDEN OVER! Another quality over here from Kuldeep as he ties down Smith with six quality balls. The chinaman bowler is bowling a good line and length and skipper Kohli is happy as the Australian batsmen are looking to set the platform for a quality finish. Australia's score reads 71/1 after 13 overs.

14:20(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has struck here and Aaron Finch has to go back for a well-made 32. That was against the run of play as the Indians are celebrating. Finch was looking dangerous and the wicket will help the Indians claw back into the game after the Aussies started well. Australia's score reads 66/1 in the 12th over.

14:16(IST)

3 runs from the Kuldeep over as he starts well here. Warner looked slightly wary of the chinaman bowler having been dismissed by him quite a few times in recent matches. Australia's score reads 63/0 after 11 overs with Warner on 31 and Finch on 32.

14:12(IST)

6 runs from Hardik Pandya's first over here as Finch edges that to the third-man boundary. That was an edge but there was no slip in place and the third-man fielder was inside the circle. Australia's score reads 60/0 after 10 overs

14:09(IST)

6 runs from the Bhuvi over here as Warner picks up another boundary off the first ball of the over. A backfoot punch as the ball runs away to the boundary. The Australian openers have once again started really well and another 50-run partnership for the duo as the score reads 54/0 after 9 overs.

14:05(IST)

13 runs now from the Bumrah over as the bowler has been pitching it on Finch's legs way too much. Three boundaries in three directions but all on the leg-side. First a conventional flick, then a flick over mid-wicket and then a drive past the mid-on fielder. Australia's score reads 48/0 after 8 overs

14:01(IST)

2 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over after a couple of overs where the Australian batsmen took the opening bowlers to the cleaners with boundaries and singles. A good comeback of sorts for the Indians but they must pick a wicket to put a break on the scoring rate here. Australia's score reads 35/0 after 7 overs

13:57(IST)

12 runs from the Bumrah over now. After pulling the 5th ball over the short mid-wicket fielder, Warner finishes with a classy cover drive off the last ball. Back to back boundaries and the Aussies are digging into the Indian bowlers here after starting slowly. Australia's score reads 33/0 after 6 overs

13:52(IST)

After 9 runs from the Bumrah over, now 7 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Australians have started to find the boundary. And this time it is David Warner. Bhuvi pitches that on the legs and the Australia vice-captain is fast to jump on the opportunity. Australia's score reads 21/0 after 5 overs

13:48(IST)

9 runs from the Bumrah over as Finch picks up two boundaries from the over. After a maiden, 9 runs from this one. Not an over that the pacer will be very proud off as the ball was pitched all over the place and with the slowness in the wicket, Finch had enough time to make it count.

13:44(IST)

3 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Finch has looked pretty happy to start slowly as Warner is looking to start with singles. Australia' score reads 5/0 after 3 overs on a wicket that looks more like a flat deck waiting for the batsmen to take advantage.

Getty Images

LATEST UPDATE: Axar Patel sends back Handscomb after the dangerous looking David Warner for 53. Steve Smith won his third toss in a row. Australia skipper decided to bat first. For India, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal are out while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are in. For Australia, Kane Richardson is not well and James Faulkner is back in the playing XI.

PREVIEW IND vs AUS: Stopping a resurgent Australia would not be easy but a confident India would look to end the series on a high when they compete in the fifth and final ODI match on Sunday. The series already secured, India got the opportunity to test their bench strength in the fourth ODI but the team fell short by 21 runs, halting their nine-match winning run. All three bowlers, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel, proved expensive in their first game of the series but it was not entirely their fault that India ended up on the losing side. Virat Kohli defended the bowling performance that allowed Australia to post 334 for five but said the batsmen could have done better on a batting beauty. So, it won't be a surprise if Kohli gives his reserves bowlers another game on Sunday and more rest to Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. India vs Australia 5th ODI at Nagpur will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 5th ODI match at Nagpur is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out live highlights of India vs Australia 5th ODI at CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, full scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

TEAMS: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa
