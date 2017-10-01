India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Head, Stoinis Steady Ship After Loss of Four Wickets

DRS: Virat Kohli has opted for DRS as he feels that Head edged the ball into the hands of Dhoni. The entire team went up originally as they seemed to have heard a nick. However Dhoni's wasnt too keen but Kohli opted for the DRS. Third umpire says not out as there was clear daylight between the ball and the bat. Moral of the Story: You cannot ignore Dhoni's opinion when calling for the DRS as he is rarely wrong.
CHANCE: Another edge and another chance goes a begging for India. Its deja vu time for the Indians as Axar once again bowls a spinning delivery which goes away from Stoinis and takes a faint edge of his bat. But once again, the ball goes in between Dhoni and Rahane and Stoinis survives again.
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav has struck again and this time he has sent back Smith just one ball after David Warner brings up his 17th ODI fifty. Kohli is ecstatic here as the Indians are slowly pegging back the Australians and the score reads 100/2. Smith goes for 16 after trying his best to settle down and build a platform
The Indian bowlers are doing a great job here, especially Kuldeep and Kedar as they are going fast with the overs and not waiting to let the Australian bowlers settle down. The score reads 94/1 after 18 overs as the umpires call for drinks here in Nagpur. Warner batting on 47 and Smith on 13.
MAIDEN OVER! Another quality over here from Kuldeep as he ties down Smith with six quality balls. The chinaman bowler is bowling a good line and length and skipper Kohli is happy as the Australian batsmen are looking to set the platform for a quality finish. Australia's score reads 71/1 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Hardik Pandya has struck here and Aaron Finch has to go back for a well-made 32. That was against the run of play as the Indians are celebrating. Finch was looking dangerous and the wicket will help the Indians claw back into the game after the Aussies started well. Australia's score reads 66/1 in the 12th over.
6 runs from the Bhuvi over here as Warner picks up another boundary off the first ball of the over. A backfoot punch as the ball runs away to the boundary. The Australian openers have once again started really well and another 50-run partnership for the duo as the score reads 54/0 after 9 overs.
13 runs now from the Bumrah over as the bowler has been pitching it on Finch's legs way too much. Three boundaries in three directions but all on the leg-side. First a conventional flick, then a flick over mid-wicket and then a drive past the mid-on fielder. Australia's score reads 48/0 after 8 overs
2 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over after a couple of overs where the Australian batsmen took the opening bowlers to the cleaners with boundaries and singles. A good comeback of sorts for the Indians but they must pick a wicket to put a break on the scoring rate here. Australia's score reads 35/0 after 7 overs
12 runs from the Bumrah over now. After pulling the 5th ball over the short mid-wicket fielder, Warner finishes with a classy cover drive off the last ball. Back to back boundaries and the Aussies are digging into the Indian bowlers here after starting slowly. Australia's score reads 33/0 after 6 overs
After 9 runs from the Bumrah over, now 7 runs from the Bhuvi over as the Australians have started to find the boundary. And this time it is David Warner. Bhuvi pitches that on the legs and the Australia vice-captain is fast to jump on the opportunity. Australia's score reads 21/0 after 5 overs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking