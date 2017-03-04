India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rahul, Pujara Steady Ship

10:15(IST) Starc has been really impressive with the new ball. He has managed to mix his line and length beautifully. He has time and again pitched the ball up and mixed it with one that rises from a good length. India's score reads 20/1

10:13(IST) Starc again looks to go full to Rahul. Starc is trying to bowl the yorker on and off to take the batsmen by surprise. But Rahul has been up to the challenge as of now. India's score reads 20/1

10:10(IST) Pujara goes for the drive, but only a single here as Smith has placed Warner back at long-off. O'Keefe has been tight in the first over.

10:09(IST) Smith turns to Steve O'Keefe in the eighth over of the morning. Clearly it is a mental tactic from the Aussie skipper to try and put pressure on the Indian batsmen.

10:08(IST) The Bengaluru wicket has looked really good so far with good bounce and carry. Kohli seems to have read that one perfectly. He said at the toss that the wicket will favour the batsmen, but the batters also need to be careful as the bowlers will get some assistance.

10:07(IST) Another quick full delivery from Starc, but Rahul is up to the challenge and gets down to guide it through the mid-wicket region for a couple of runs. A wry smile from Starc as India's score moves to 18/1

10:05(IST) A leg-bye for the Indians as Starc hits Pujara on the pads and the ball rolls over to fine-leg. Starc is bowling a fine length and has been extracting good pace off the wicket. India's score reads 16/1

10:00(IST) Hazlewood is probing at the batsmen. He is looking to extract movement off the track as he is pitching the ball right up to the batsmen. Contrasting display from the two Australian pacers in action. India's score reads 15/1

09:59(IST) Starc finishes the over with one that rises from a short length to towards Pujara's body. Pujara is up for the challenge as he drops the wrist well. India's score reads 15/1 after another maiden over