India vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Where To Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sta Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
The Australians are struggling against India's new spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and the hosts would like to ensure that it doesn't get any easy as the series progresses.
Yadav is proving to be a mystery for the Aussies, who have have also struggled to pick Chahal's sliders. The visitors were seen taking the help of local wrist spinners to find tricks to counter the Indian bowlers.
While Kerala's KK Jiyas helped them before the Chennai ODI, two local club bowlers -- Ashutosh Shibram and Rupak Guha -- provided some practice to the Aussie batsmen, here.
Chasing a revised target of 164 in 21 overs in the rain- interrupted first ODI, Aussies were 35 for four before Glenn Maxwell's power-hitting raised hopes of an unlikely win.
But Chahal and Yadav went about their task meticulously to seal a 26-run win by the D/L method.
The Aussies have a bigger threat to contend with in Hardik Pandya who steered India to a respectable 281 for seven from a precarious 76/6.
Pandya hit another hat-trick of sixes -- four times in International cricket -- as he smashed 83 from 66 balls in a match-turning 118-run partnership with MS Dhoni (79 from 88).
Pandya's rise since IPL-2015 has been remarkable. From being a careless hitter to restraining his shots in the V, Pandya has matured as a player.
Edeneden gardensind vs aus 2017India vs Australiaindia vs australia liveIndia vs Australia live streamingkolkata odiSteven smithvirat kohli
First Published: September 20, 2017, 11:07 PM IST