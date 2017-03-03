India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bengaluru Test

Photo Credit: AP
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and his troops will eye a comeback in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series in Bengaluru after being mauled by Australia in the first match.
Steve Smith's men thumped India by 333 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead and also made a statement that they have not come here just to make up the numbers.
The live streaming of the matches will be shown on hotstar.com, while the matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
The first day of the second Test will start at 9:30 pm IST while the toss is expected to take place at 9:00 PM.