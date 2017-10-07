Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2017, 5:24 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in nets before the first ODI. (Twitter/RaviShastri)

A confident India will look to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia would aim for a change of fortunes in the three-match T20 series beginning here on Saturday.

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

India dominated the limited over series against Australia with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and Virat Kohli and his men would be keen for a perfect finish to the T20I series.

A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli's side look so formidable.

They have looked flawless, be it against reigning world champions Australia or a new-look Sri Lanka.

The rise of Hardik Pandya, the guile of the two wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made life difficult for Australia in the one-day series.

But come T20Is, it could be worse for Australia as India boast of a 9-3 head-to-head record.

In the last T20I bilateral series, India made a 3-0 clean sweep in Australia in January last year while they have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations.

For India, all eyes would be on old warhorse Ashish Nehra who has been recalled for the T20I series, having last played against England in February this year.

Squads:

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Australia Squad: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

First Published: October 7, 2017, 5:24 PM IST

