India vs Australia: Men in Blue Look to Continue Dominance at Indore

Both the teams now head to Indore for the third one-dayer to be played on Sunday, where the Indians have a 100 per cent win record (won 4 out of 4 matches), while Australia are yet to play a game there. Even on current form, the Men in Blue are far ahead and have won their last five encounters, while the Kangaroos are yet to register a win in the last five outings. Also, India are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, that could make matters worse for their opponents.
India's new-found spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, have found their feet in the team and continue to grow in confidence with each passing match, which is not a good news for the visitors. Both of them have racked up 10 wickets together in the series, and look good for many more. On the other hand, Aussie spinners have managed to get only two wickets.
The only area where India can be found wanting is their batting, especially their middle order. Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, who play a key role in India's strong batting line-up have been far from their best. No 4. bat, Pandey, has just three runs in two outings. In the past too, this batting number has been Team India'a nemesis. In all ODIs this year, India no 4 have a batting average of 30.62, way below than table toppers New Zealand with 55.00.
To win a match here, Australia will need another special performance from their fast bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins. Also, some resistance from the top order batsman could change their fortunes. As for India, they just need to keep up the good work, apart from ironing out some minor glitches in the batting department.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 12:53 PM IST