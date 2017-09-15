Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins to Play All the Five ODIs: David Saker

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 15, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
File photo of Australian paceman Pat Cummins (Photo Courtesy: Reuters)

Pat Cummins has successfully emerged as the new pace spearhead for Australia after Mitchell Starc has been ruled out due to injury.

The 24-year-old has been impressive with his pace, hitting the 145 kmph marks regularly but the fast bowler has a history of injuries.

He has been playing consistently for the past six months, and Australia's stand-in coach David Saker has revealed that the team has plans to manage his workload, but as of now they expect him to play in all the five ODIs.

At this stage we're planning for him to play all the games," Saker was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "We will look at (resting him), it's obviously been brought up between all of us. We know that his workloads are up there, but we know it's an important series. It's Australia vs India, it doesn't get any bigger than that," he added.

Cummins is leading a relatively weakened pace bowling attack in the absence of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson, who are all nursing injuries. He is expected to bear the major burden along with Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"As of now, the Plan 'A' is to play Cummins in all the matches in India," added Saker,. He admitted that Cummins's workload itself is "up there" after the pacer worked hard in the oppressive conditions during the drawn Test series in Bangladesh. However, for the tourists, resting Cummins is only "Plan B".

"He's really determined to play well over here. It'll be game-by-game basis, we'll play it by the ear," Saker concluded.
