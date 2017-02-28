India vs Australia: Pune Pitch Gets Poor Rating From ICC Match Referee

Image credit: AP.
New Delhi: ICC match referee Chris Broad has given a "poor" rating to the pitch that was used in the first Test between India and Australia in Pune, where the game ended inside three days in favour of the visitors.
The report has been forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which now has 14 days to respond, said the ICC in a statement.
"Broad, in accordance with Clause 3 of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, submitted his report to the ICC in which he expressed concern over the quality of the pitch," read the statement further.
The BCCI's response will be reviewed by ICC's General Manager (Cricket), Geoff Allardice, and Ranjan Madugalle from the elite panel of ICC match referees.
In December 2015, the strip used for the third Test between India and South Africa in Nagpur was also rated poor.
Even on that occasion, the match ended within three days with India winning it by 124 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.
Ball turned from day one on the Pune pitch but the surface was certainly not unplayable given that Australia managed to cross 250 in both the innings.
India could not bat for 74 overs in the two innings combined.