India vs Australia: Rahane Shows Why He Is Considered India's Top Fielder

The technically correct Rahane’s last cap in the 50 over format was against Sri Lanka, where he was dismissed cheaply during what turned out to be a comfortable run chase in the end.
Australia on Sunday in Chennai will be a completely different ball game from the tour to Sri Lanka, and Rahane who is in line to replace Dhawan, will be keen on taking his chance
In a video posted by the BCCI on their twitter handle, Rahane, an ace fielder too, can be seen putting in the hard yards during the fielding drills; reacting sharply to take a low diving catch to his right.
In just 4 seconds the ball leaves @coach_rsridhar's bat and reaches back to him as @ajinkyarahane88 is ⚡️quick.
Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday hinted that Ajinkya Rahane could be the one replacing his regular opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who will miss the first three ODIs against Australia due to personal reasons.
"We have great bench strength. Of course, the absence of Shikhar will be felt. The kind of form he was in of late, he had a big role to play in the team's recent achievements. But, we have got a few guys to replace him," Rohit said here.
"Ajinkya (Rahane) is one of them. He had a great run in the West Indies and won the man of the series award. He can come and take up that role any time." he added.
