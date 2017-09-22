India vs Australia Second ODI: Team India Report Card

Here is Cricketnext's report card as we analyse the performance of every Indian player from the game.
Ajinkya Rahane: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Ajinkya Rahane showed his class on Thursday, as he played a fine innings of 55 on what was a rather tricky surface. The two paced pitch didn't make shot selection any easier, but Rahane was impeccable with his timing. Although, he will be disappointed with the way he was dismissed - being run out, as he had a chance to score a ton.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
Playing at Eden Gardens, all eyes were certainly to be on Rohit as he has enjoyed considerable success here. However, it was a rather ordinary day for the Mumbai batsman, as first he was dismissed early by Nathan Coulter-Nile and then he even dropped a simple catch at slip of Travis Head. The drop could have been costly, as Head and Smith built what looked like a match-winning partnership.
Virat Kohli: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
Another brilliant innings from the skipper, who initially took his time but then unleashed a fury of boundaries later. He was rightly adjudged man of the match for his 92, on a pitch which wasn't the easiest for batting. Kohli was also spot on with his captaincy, as he changed the bowling at the right time and got a breakthrough every time he did it.
Manish Pandey: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
Pandey knows that every time he walks out to bat, all eyes are firmly on him considering he is occupying Yuvraj Singh's spot in the team. The Karnataka batsman is finally getting an elongated run in the team, which is well deserved but Pandey needs to do more to justify his place. He was clean bowled by Ashton Agar too an awful looking cut shot, he certainly deserves more chances considering he has been unlucky with injuries but Pandey needs to start performing sooner rather than later.
Kedar Jadhav: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
It was yet another innings that promised so much but then failed to reach the other level. Jadhav was striking the ball well during his short stint at the crease. He hit a couple of fours and a six, looking in good touch. But poor shot selection led to his undoing as he tried to cut a ball that was too full. Jadhav will also have to work on his running between the wickets, as was evident when he was running with Kohli who even seemed to lose his temper at the Pune batsman.
MS Dhoni: Rating 6: Verdict: Average
Dhoni was coming into the game with some form behind his back, and he showed as he hit the second ball he faced towards the boundary. But Kane Richardson got him early, as the two paced nature of the pitch led to the wicket-keeper's undoing. Dhoni was his usual impeccable behind the stumps as he took a sharp catch to help Kuldeep complete his hat-trick and also was sharp to stump Maxwell.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Pandya stitched a small but important partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to help India reach 250. He then shined with the ball as he got the important wicket of Australian skipper Steve Smith, who looked to be in great touch. Extra bounce generated by Pandya helped get the better off the Aussie captain. Pandya showed that he is willing to bend his back even on pitches which might not assist fast bowling, he is already a fine batsman, and he showed glimpses on Thursday of why he might well be India's best bet in finding a proper all-rounder.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Bhuvneshwar Kumar might well feel a bit disappointed at being overlooked for the man-of-the-match award. The pacer was almost unplayable, as he got the ball to move and was bowling tight line and length. He got one to jag back in, going between Cartwright's bat and pad. He also got the important wicket of David Warner to rock the Aussies early. Bhuvneshwar ended with figures of 6-2-9-3, which showed how good he was on the day.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating 9: Verdict: Excellent
Kuldeep Yadav seems to have turned into a nemesis for Australia. The Aussies again failed to pick the chinaman, who also ended up getting a hat-trick to dismantle the Aussie lower order. Kuldeep became only the third Indian to get a hat-trick in ODIs. He was slightly on the expensive side, but he still bowled attack line and lengths, and always looked to get wickets which worked for him. He has already gotten 5 wickets in the series and Australia will have to find a way to tackle him if they are to come back in the series.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 8: Verdict: Excellent
Chahal too made most of the surface which was aiding the spinners. He bowled well and conceded just 34 runs in his 10 overs. He got the important wicket of Travis Head, who seemed to be in fine nick. He got the wicket on what was the worst delivery he had bowled in the series, a low full toss which Head could have dispatched anywhere but he somehow managed to hit it straight to the fielder.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating 7: Verdict: Average
Bumrah was the only bowler who had an off day for India, as the lanky pacer was a tad on the expensive side and failed to bowl a tight line and length. He was the only bowler who was wicket-less on for India, and conceded 39 runs of his 7 overs. However, he was good with the new ball and ably supported Bhuvneshwar Kumar to ensure that the pressure stays firmly on the tourists.
First Published: September 22, 2017, 1:08 PM IST