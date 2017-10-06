India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Practices Hard Ahead of T20I Series

Welcome back @SDhawan25 #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0qaqRNeHVH— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2017
Dhawan was seen taking throw downs from teammate KL Rahul and team India support staff member Raghu. Dhawan, who was dropped from the Indian team at the beginning of the year made a comeback to the ODI side on the back of some good performance in the domestic circuit.
He then went on to lead India's batting at the ICC Champions Trophy, where he finished as the tournament's highest run-getter, thus winning the 'Golden Bat' for the second successive time in the Champions Trophy.
Dhawan's return will add more quality and fire-power to India's already solid batting line-up.
Dhawan opted out of the recently-concluded ODI series against the same opposition to look after his ailing wife. Ajinkya Rahane took his place in the line-up and slammed four consecutive fifties, while opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.
First Published: October 6, 2017, 6:18 PM IST