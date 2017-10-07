India vs Australia T20I in Ranchi, Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play, Aus End Innings at 118/8

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
20:51(IST)

Ground Update: It is still raining in Ranchi and the ground is now entirely covered in blue (covers). The umpires will now have to adjust India's target according to the DRS. We will let you know once we have an official word. Stay tuned folks.

20:46(IST)

It is official now! Australia have ended their innings at 118/8 and they won't bat now. Meanwhile, the official cut-off time for the end of the match is 10.20 PM. We will get you the revised score once we have an official word from the ground.

20:41(IST)

The Officials are out on the ground and it seems that Australia's innings has been declared as over. That means that they won't come out to bat now. We will get you the revised target once we have an official word from the ground.

20:24(IST)

OUT: Dan Christian too bites the dust as he is run out by Bhuvneshvar Kumar. Australia have lost their eight wicket of the day and are in a very poor position in the match. 

20:18(IST)

OUT and OUT: Jasprit Bumrah returns to the bowling and straightaway gets rid of Paine and Coulter-Nile. Bumrah castles both and Australia lose their seventh wicket of the day. India bowlers are firmly on top of the visitors.

20:09(IST)

Four and SIX: Bhuvi bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump and it gives the perfect oppurtunity to Paine to free his arms. The right-hander hit the ball through the covers for a boundary. This time a short ball from Bhuvi and Paine pulls the ball for the second six of the day. Three missed chances in one over is hurting India now.

20:06(IST)

THREE CHANCES MISSED IN ONE OVER: Virat Kohli may be pulling his hair out as three chances go a begging in one Chahal over. First, Chahal produced a leading edge off the bat of Paine but the ball popped out of his hands following the dive. On the fourth ball, Dhoni couldn't collect the ball while Paine was out of his crease. Then on the last ball of the over, Painte hits the ball straight into the hands of Bhuvi at mid wicket and he let the ball pop out of his hands.

20:00(IST)

OUT: The Indian bowlers are on fire as they are chipping away with the wickets at  good pace. This time, Pandya castles Travis Head for 9. Head tried to defend the ball but chopped it onto his stumps. Aus have lost five wickets now.

19:54(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Kuldeep gets his second wicket of the day. Henriques comes dancing down the track but misses the ball completely and the ball rattles into his stumps. Australia lose their fourth wicket. The Chinaman is on fire at the moment.

19:51(IST)

Four: Hardik Pandya gave away 24 runs in his first two over and he was rei-ntorduced in this over by Kohli. But no change in fortunes for the all-rounder as Moises Henriques takes him to task. Short delivery from Pandya and Henriques hits the ball over the long on boundary for a boundary.

19:44(IST)

OUT: What a delivery from the Kuldeep to get rid of the danger-man Finch. Kuldeep tossed the ball up and Finch went for the sweep but completely missed the ball and it crashed into his stumps. Australia lose their third wicket and probably the most important one yet.

19:40(IST)

Australia may have lost two wickets but they have been scoring at a good pace. The visitors have maintained  a run rate of 8 so far and with Finch in this kind of form, they will be confident of a big score.

19:37(IST)

SIX: Aaron Finch looks in great nick as he hits the first six of the innings. The right hander sweeps the ball for a huge maximum over the deep mid wicket boundary. Finch remains crucial for Australia and their hopes for a big score in this match.

19:35(IST)

Following the dismissals of two of their big hitters, the onus is now of Finch to guide his team to a big score. Travis Head has joined him in the middle and the duo will have to steady the ship and also score runs at a good pace.

19:31(IST)

OUT: Maxwell was living dangerously and he has finally been dismissed by Chahal. Short delivery from Chahal and Maxwell somehow hit the ball straight at Bumrah, who was fielding at short mid-wicket. Chahal couldn't believe his luck as it was a very poor delivery.

19:26(IST)

Four: Pandya this time pitches the ball up and Finch punishes him with a classic straight drive. Nothing seems to be working for the India all rounder and he is leaking runs left right and center. It seems that spinner will have to be introduced soon.

19:23(IST)

Four: Hardik Pandya is giving away runs in boundaries at the moment and Kohli wont be happy with him. This time, he bowls at the pads of Maxwell and the right hander flicked the ball through the mid wicket region for a boundary. Pandya need to sort his bowling asap.

19:19(IST)

Maxwell seems to be trying to hard to hit the ball out of the park but he is failing to make proper contact with the ball. He was almost castled by Bhuvi here as the ball went agonisingly wide of the off-stump. Maxwell survives but till how long that is the question.

19:14(IST)

Four and Four: Finch is living dangerously out there and he looking to hit on the up almost every ball. First he hits the ball over the point fielder for a boundary off the bowling of Pandya and them on the next ball he cut the ball through the off side for back to back boundaries.

19:10(IST)

Four: Bumrah gives seven runs in his first over. There was one boundary in this over as well, where the Indian pacer gave Finch the width and the right hander latched onto it and crashed the ball through the covers for a four.

19:05(IST)

OUT: Following successive boundaries, Bhuvi has his revenge as he castles Warner. After the Aussies skipper hit him for two boundaries, Bhuvi bowled a but short and Warner edged the ball onto his stumps. Great start for India.

19:03(IST)

Four and Four: Following a huge appeal for a LBW, Warner gets off the mark by crashing the ball on the off-side for a boundary through the covers. And then on the next ball, Warner cuts the ball hard for back to back to boundaries. Great start by the Aussie skipper.

18:56(IST)

The players are now making their way out onto the ground for their respective national anthems. This will really spur both the teams on to perform at their optimum levels. 

18:53(IST)

Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will once again look to make a good start in this clash. The duo were crucial in helping India win the ODI series 4-1. There performance was so good that it prompted Aussie skipper Steve Smith to say that these two are one of the best pace pairs in the world.

18:41(IST)

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah. 

Nehra has to wait for his chance in the series as India have gone from their main two frontline pacers for this clash.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
 

 

18:37(IST)

David Warner during toss: We were looking to bat first anyway on this track as it looks like a great wicket. It looks like the one we had in the Test match. I are very honoured to captain Australia.

18:35(IST)

TOSS: India have won the toss and Virat Kohli has opted to field first in this blockbuster encounter. Kohli during the toss reveals that Dhawan and Kuldeep come into the squad in place of Rahane and Axar respectively. Rest of the sqaud remains the same as the 5th ODI.

18:26(IST)

Debut: Jason Behrendorff is making his debut for the Aussies and he has a huge smile on his face when Brad Hogg gives him the cap. The left arm medium pacer has picked 123 wickets in 29 first class matches while in T20s, Behrendorff has scalped 53 wickets in 38 matches. 

18:20(IST)

Pitch Report: Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar says that the ball will remain low on this wicket and because of the dew factor, both the teams will want to field first. He also says that the new ball bowlers will get bounce but other bowlers will struggle. Gavaskar also mentions that the batsman will struggle to get under the ball. 

17:53(IST)

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is back with the national team after missing out on the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and the one-day series against Australia, due to personal reasons. He even practiced at the indoor facility at the JSCA international stadium complex. Dhawan was seen taking throw downs from teammate KL Rahul and team India support staff member Raghu. Dhawan, who was dropped from the Indian team at the beginning of the year made a comeback to the ODI side on the back of some good performance in the domestic circuit.

17:50(IST)

Man-of-the-series in the ODI series, Pandya -- 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and six wickets - has been able to establish himself as a key player in the side and will be India’s X-factor player. He is seen as a vital cog in the wheel for India's road to 2019 World Cup. His match-winning 66-ball 83 at number 7 in the first ODI in Chennai with a hattrick of sixes against Adam Zampa not only demoralised the Aussies but virtually sealed the momentum of the series in favour of India. Then came a 72-ball 78 after he was promoted to number 4 in the Indore third ODI. The Baroda lad will turn 24 next week and he has already being levelled as the next 'Kapil Dev in the making'.

 

India vs Australia T20I in Ranchi, Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play, Aus End Innings at 118/8

Representative Image. (BCCI)

Live Updates: The officials at the ground have confirmed that Australian innings has ended and they won't come out to bat again.

Preview:

A confident India will look to extend their domination, while a hapless Australia would aim for a change of fortunes in the three-match T20 series beginning here on Saturday.India dominated the limited over series against Australia with a 4-1 win to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and Virat Kohli and his men would be keen for a perfect finish to the T20I series.
A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli's side look so formidable. They have looked flawless, be it against reigning world champions Australia or a new-look Sri Lanka. The rise of Hardik Pandya, the guile of the two wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have made life difficult for Australia in the one-day series.
But come T20Is, it could be worse for Australia as India boast of a 9-3 head-to-head record. In the last T20I bilateral series, India made a 3-0 clean sweep in Australia in January last year while they have lost only once out of the five series played between the two nations. For India, all eyes would be on old warhorse Ashish Nehra who has been recalled for the T20I series, having last played against England in February this year. The 38-year-old's ability to notch up pace and his death bowling ability will be a key factor for India as the left-arm pacer would add variety to the pace attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Nehra has played 26 T20Is and took 34 wickets and still has the world batsmen in awe, something that was seen during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign in IPL.
India vs Australia 1st T20 live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. Ind vs Aus 1st T20 is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the with score card and all latest action from the match including live scores online, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff


