India vs Australia T20I in Ranchi, Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play, Aus End Innings at 118/8

Four and SIX: Bhuvi bowls a wide delivery outside the off stump and it gives the perfect oppurtunity to Paine to free his arms. The right-hander hit the ball through the covers for a boundary. This time a short ball from Bhuvi and Paine pulls the ball for the second six of the day. Three missed chances in one over is hurting India now.
THREE CHANCES MISSED IN ONE OVER: Virat Kohli may be pulling his hair out as three chances go a begging in one Chahal over. First, Chahal produced a leading edge off the bat of Paine but the ball popped out of his hands following the dive. On the fourth ball, Dhoni couldn't collect the ball while Paine was out of his crease. Then on the last ball of the over, Painte hits the ball straight into the hands of Bhuvi at mid wicket and he let the ball pop out of his hands.
Four: Hardik Pandya gave away 24 runs in his first two over and he was rei-ntorduced in this over by Kohli. But no change in fortunes for the all-rounder as Moises Henriques takes him to task. Short delivery from Pandya and Henriques hits the ball over the long on boundary for a boundary.
Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will once again look to make a good start in this clash. The duo were crucial in helping India win the ODI series 4-1. There performance was so good that it prompted Aussie skipper Steve Smith to say that these two are one of the best pace pairs in the world.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Nehra has to wait for his chance in the series as India have gone from their main two frontline pacers for this clash.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff
Pitch Report: Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar says that the ball will remain low on this wicket and because of the dew factor, both the teams will want to field first. He also says that the new ball bowlers will get bounce but other bowlers will struggle. Gavaskar also mentions that the batsman will struggle to get under the ball.
Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is back with the national team after missing out on the limited overs series against Sri Lanka and the one-day series against Australia, due to personal reasons. He even practiced at the indoor facility at the JSCA international stadium complex. Dhawan was seen taking throw downs from teammate KL Rahul and team India support staff member Raghu. Dhawan, who was dropped from the Indian team at the beginning of the year made a comeback to the ODI side on the back of some good performance in the domestic circuit.
Man-of-the-series in the ODI series, Pandya -- 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and six wickets - has been able to establish himself as a key player in the side and will be India’s X-factor player. He is seen as a vital cog in the wheel for India's road to 2019 World Cup. His match-winning 66-ball 83 at number 7 in the first ODI in Chennai with a hattrick of sixes against Adam Zampa not only demoralised the Aussies but virtually sealed the momentum of the series in favour of India. Then came a 72-ball 78 after he was promoted to number 4 in the Indore third ODI. The Baroda lad will turn 24 next week and he has already being levelled as the next 'Kapil Dev in the making'.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking