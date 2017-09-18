India vs Australia: Teams Arrive in Kolkata for Second ODI

Dressed it white T-shirts, the 'men-in-blue' looked relaxed as they headed straight to the team hotel along with their support staff and chief coach Ravi Shastri.
"There's no practice schedule today and everyone will be resting," the local Team India manager said at the airport after both the teams landed via a chartered flight at 3.30pm.
Earlier, the BCCI had posted photos of the Indian team with Mahendra Singh Dhoni relaxing on the floor at the Chennai aiport lounge while others including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya sitting next to the former skipper.
India defeated the world champions by 26 runs by D/L method in a rain-curtailed ODI last night to draw first blood in the bilateral series.
Dhoni (79 from balls) and allrounder Hardik Pandya (83 from 66) shared a century stand to propel India to 281/7 in 50 overs after they were 87-5 inside 22 overs.
Needing 164 from 21 overs after a two-hour rain delay in Chennai, Australia lost their top four batsmen in eight overs as their run rate stalled to just above four runs an over.
Glenn Maxwell briefly gave rise to hopes of an unlikely victory when he hit 39 from 18 balls, including three consecutive sixes off left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, but his dismissal paved India's win for a 1-0 lead in the series.
virat kohli
Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the remaining three ODIs while three T20Is will be held in Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad in the limited overs series.
First Published: September 18, 2017, 4:30 PM IST