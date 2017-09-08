India vs Australia: Tickets for First ODI to go on Sale from September 10

The starting price of a ticket is Rs 1,200 and there are tickets priced at Rs 2,400, Rs 4,800 and Rs 8,000, said a media release from TNCA.
Hospitality box tickets at M A Chidambaram stadium would cost Rs 12,000 each while those for pavilion terrace would be priced at Rs 8,000.
Fans can also buy tickets online through website - www.bookmyshow.com, the release added.
Lower tier tickets which cost Rs 750 earlier had gone up to Rs 1,200 as TNCA had decided to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Municipality and Entertainment Tax, said TNCA sources.
The three stands - 'I', 'J' and 'K' would continue to remain locked out.
Chennai is hosting the first of the five ODIs against the visiting Australian team.
The visitors would play a practice game on September 12 against a Board President's XI which features two Tamil Nadu players - M S Washington Sundar and Rahil Shah with former India cricketer Hemang Badani as coach.
First Published: September 8, 2017, 8:37 AM IST