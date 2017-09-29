India vs Australia: Tourists Finally Show Up in Bengaluru

With this victory, the visitors broke India's 9-match winning streak in the 50-over format of the game. Also, Australia now trail 1-3 in the series, with the last match to be played in Nagpur on Sunday.
The Aussies have been a major let down in the much hyped series, with the tourists struggling to adapt to conditions.
They have thrown away good starts, but Thursday was a different case as both the bowlers and batsman came to life at the death.
With both bat and ball, Australia’s players proved decisive in the last 5 overs of either innings. While batting, Australia suffered a collapse from 231/0 to 236/3, with both openers and the dangerous Steven Smith back in the shed, and it seemed like a case of deja vu.
However, Peter Handscomb combined with Marcus Stoinis to lift Australia from 276/3 to 334/5 in the last 5 overs, whereas India managed to go from 282/4 to 313/8, thanks to some superb death bowling.
In absolute terms Australia aggregated 58/2 in the final 5 overs, whilst India aggregated just 31/4.
In particular, Kane Richardson’s over the 48th of the innings was a masterpiece. The sequence went: [Dot], [Dot], [Dot], [6], [Wicket], [Dot]
In doing so, Richardson got rid of MS Dhoni, one of the best finishers in ODI history, who stood between Australia and their first victory in the series.
The Aussies will be hoping to continue with the same momentum in the final ODI in Nagpur, before the three match T20 series kicks off.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 9:24 AM IST