Virat Kohli Challenges Indian Team to Replicate Home Form Abroad

The team has earned high praise from former cricketers, with Sunil Gavaskar saying that this is the greatest Indian ODI side ever.
Kohli welcomed the praise but at the same time warned that the team still has a long way to go,
"It's good to know that someone is appreciating our skills but at the same time we still have a long way to go. He(Gavaskar) has seen a lot of Indian teams so it feels good and motivates us to do well. We are still a young team, who will play a lot more together. If we can replicate this form abroad in conditions that are alien then we can be happy but right now it's all about repeating those processes and try to be as consistent as possible," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.
Talking about the game, Kohli said Australia's bowling was the difference between the two teams.
"Australia's bowling was good. They got breakthroughs at the right times which stopped our momentum. Things don't go your way all the time. We played well with the bat, but could have bowled better." added Kohli .
The Indian captain praised the performances of Pandya and Jadhav, saying that they had done a really good job.
"When all of us had gotten out, when Hardik and Kedar were batting, we thought this was the ideal situation for them. To understand how the game can be taken till the end. They did really good job with that partnership,” said Kohli .
Pandya again batted at the number 4 spot and Kohli hinted that there is a chance for the all rounder to make the spot his,
"We are trying to be flexible and trying to upset the rhythm of the opposition. We sent him at number 4 to go after their spinners and get their pacers back early. He has a good technique and isn't a slogger. He has a good defence and might be a regular option, you never know. If he gains confidence and knows how to take the games till the end, then he can be used at that spot." said Kohli.
Indian team made a host of changes, especially in the bowling line-up with in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah making way for Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami, both of whom proved to be expensive.
But Kohli backed their inclusion, saying it was important to give them match time.
“In hindsight, if you lose, I’m not someone who sits and thinks maybe I shouldn’t have done this. You try, you go for something, if it doesn’t work make another plan and you go for it again putting all your belief in it. That’s exactly what I think and what the whole squad thinks. We had won the series and you have to try guys out.
You need to give them playing time and test the bench strength."
Finally, Kohli also praised Australian opener David Warner, and called him one of the best batsman in the world,
"He is a quality player. He was known as a T20 specialist but he solidified his Test game and has also made a mark in ODI cricket. He is one of the best batsman in the world," Kohli concluded.
First Published: September 29, 2017, 11:24 AM IST