India vs Bangladesh, Day 1: Kohli and Vijay Send Visitors on Leather Hunt

Murali Vijay (left) and Virat Kohli share a joke going into the tea break on Thursday. (Photo Credit: AP)
New Delhi: Morning shows the day and the old adage held complete truth for Virat Kohli and his boys on the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. From calling it right at the toss to ending the day unbeaten on 111, his 16th Test ton, everything went right for Kohli on Thursday.
At stumps, India were happily placed at 356 for 3 with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (45) at the crease. Barring the opening over from Taskin Ahmed where the pacer removed KL Rahul (2) off his fourth delivery, the day mostly highlighted the Indian batsmen sending the Bangaldesh bowlers on a leather hunt.
While Vijay finished with 108, his 9th Test ton, Pujara fell short by 17 runs as an indecisive defense off Mehedi Hasan Miraz saw the batsman being caught by wicket-keeper and captain Mushfiqur Rahim off a rebound for 83. But this was after the two had put on 178 for the second wicket.
The two played perfect second fiddle to each other changing their roles at regular intervals. If Vijay played the aggressor’s role as the first session drew to a close, it was Pujara who wore the attacker’s hat as the post-lunch session got underway. But soon, it was Vijay who took over and Pujara was more than happy playing second fiddle and running the quick singles and doubles.
Mushfiqur was at a loss of ideas as he kept rotating his bowlers with an attempt to break the partnership. Even though Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam did manage to create pressure in the second session of the day, it wasn’t enough to force the experienced campaigners to commit mistakes.
It was against the run of play that Miraz managed to dismiss Pujara. And the same held true for Vijay as a lapse in concentration soon after completing his century saw him miss the line of the ball and get bowled by Taijul.
Even as Rahane struggled a bit to start with, having an aggressive Kohli at the other end helped him gain in confidence with every passing delivery.
Yet, it wasn’t that easy in the first hour of play on Thursday. The duo of Taskin and Kamrul Islam Rabbi started off really well, making most of the little help that the Hyderabad pitch offered. While Taskin was all about swing and seam movement, Rabbi looked to surprise the batsmen with the odd bouncer.
In fact, Rahul’s poor dismissal in the opening over had further pushed Vijay and Pujara into defensive mode to start with. But a safety-first approach in the first hour saw the Indian batsmen reap the benefit right through the day.