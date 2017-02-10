India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Superman Kohli & Saha Steal Show

India's captain Virat Kohli, left, gestures towards his teammates during a break on the second day of the cricket test match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: It was a new day, but the end no different as India continued to tighten the screws on Bangladesh in the one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Friday. If it was skipper Virat Kohli who started the run fest in the first hour itself, it was Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja who took the onslaught to another level as India ended the second day clearly on top.
At stumps, Bangaldesh were 41 for one, still trailing by 646 runs with 9 wickets in hand. Tamim Iqbal (24) and Mominul Haque (1) were at the crease. This after India declared their innings at 687/6 with Saha on 106 and Jadeja on 60. The only Bangladesh batsman to be dismissed was Soumya Sarkar as Umesh Yadav dismissed him for 15, caught by Saha.
He was severe on Taskin Ahmed, the best bowler on display on the opening day as he used his nimble footwork to catch the pacer off-guard. At one stage, Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim had to take his pace spearhead aside and speak to him as the latter looked clueless in front of the India captain.
If Kohli played the aggressor’s role, Ajinkya Rahane was happy to play second fiddle and pick the quick singles to rotate the strike. Not that Kohli was looking just for the boundaries. He played it smart and every time Mushfiqur spread the field, he would charge for the quick singles and doubles.
Rahane took looked much more composed as he brought up his fifty. It was a much-needed boost for the Mumbai batsman after a torrid series against England saw him on the verge of being displaced in the Test team by rookie Karun Nair.
Scoring at close over 4 runs an over, it was a cakewalk of sorts for the Indian duo of Kohli and Rahane as they brought up their third 200-plus partnership for the fourth wicket. But, just when it looked like Rahane (82) was gearing up for a Test hundred, Taijul Islam bowled one that stopped on the pitch and took the edge of Rahane’s bat for Mehedi Hasan Miraz to complete a brilliant catch at short cover.
Saha joined Kohli as India went to lunch with the score on 477/4 with Kohli unbeaten on 191. The session belonged to India despite Bangladesh picking up the wicket of Rahane. As luck would have it, skipper Mushfiqur missed a regulation stumping of Saha when the batsman was on four.
Even as the fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hoped to see Kohli reach newer milestones, Taijul struck again, as he struck Kohli on the pads. The umpire decided in the bowler’s favour and Kohli (204) walked back to a standing ovation. But replays suggested that the impact was outside the line of the off-stump and it was a lucky break for the Bangla Tigers.
But there was no respite as Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin carried on the good work and put on 74 for the sixth wicket before Miraz sent Ashwin packing for 34. The ball pitched and held its line as Soumya Sarkar took a beautiful catch at first slip.
Just when the Bangladesh bowlers would have heaved a sigh of relief, Jadeja walked in to join Saha. And what happened from there on was another beautiful display of batsmanship as the Bangladesh bowlers had no idea how to dismiss either Saha or Jadeja.
The two happily stitched an unbeaten 118-run partnership for the seventh wicket as both Saha and Jadeja matched each other shot for shot. It was only poetic justice that Saha brought up his hundred with a beautiful six. Jadeja too showed his muscle-power as he took the Bangladesh spinners to the cleaners.