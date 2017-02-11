India vs Bangladesh, Day 3: Mushfiqur, Shakib Fight Back for Visitors

Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rehman shared a 107-run stand against India on Day 3 of the Hyderabad Test (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: A strong resistance by the Bangladeshi middle order ensured the tourists kept the Indian bowlers at bay at close of play on Day 3 of the only Test match being played at Hyderabad. Bangladesh ended the day at 322/6 with captain Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 81*, in response to the host's mammoth first innings total of 687/6 declared.
Resuming at the overnight score of 41/1, Bangladesh were off to the worst possible start as a terrible mix-up led to Tamim Iqbal being run out for 24. Umesh Yadav's pinpoint throw at the non-striker's end was collected cleanly by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took the bails off before Tamim could complete a double, after a mid-pitch mix-up with Mominul Haque.
Mahmudullah was the next man in and he along with Mominul tried to put a partnership together but the latter was trapped in front of the wicket by a very impressive Umesh Yadav for 12, as the tourists were reduced to 64/3.
Mahmudullah provided good support from the other end as the duo took Bangladesh past the the 100-run mark. But Ishant Sharma ended Mahmudullah's stay in the middle. The right-hander was adjudged leg before wicket for 28 after he missed an incoming delivery from the tall paceman. Mahmudullah reviewed the decision but in vain as the tourists were now reduced to 109/4.
Captain Mushfiqur Rahim came out next and he along with Shakib started the rebuilding process. Shakib played strokes all around the park with a lot of elan and ease, coming down hard on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ravindra Jadeja then gave the visitors a big jolt by trapping Sabbir Rehman in fron tof the wicket for 16, just before tea and it looked like India would press home the advantage in the final session as Bangladesh were now reduced to 235/6.
But the last session belonged to the visitors as their captain Mushfiqur Rahim's strong resolve came to the forefront. Rahim soaked in all the pressure to first complete his half-century and then became only the third Bangladeshi batsman to complete 3000 runs in Test cricket.
This inspired youngster Mehedi Hasan as well, as the off-spinner played some attacking shots to frustrate the Indian bowling attack. Hasan became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to complete his fifty in the innings as he put on an unbeaten 87-run stand with Mushfiqur to keep Bangladesh's fight alive in the Test match.
The visitors now need only 165 more runs to prevent the follow on.