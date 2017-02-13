    Quick Links

    India vs B'desh: Jadeja, Ishant End Bangla Resistance As Hosts Win Big

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Feb 13, 2017 14:26 IST| UPDATED: Feb 13, 2017 17:28 IST
    Image credit: AP.

    Hyderabad: Virat Kohli's team India ended Bangladesh's dogged resistance on the last day to win the only Test match by 208 runs. The victory is India's fifth on the trot and also extends their unbeaten run to 19 Test matches.

    Resuming at the overnight score of 103/3, the Bangla Tigers lost their star batsman Shakib Al Hasan (22) early in the day. Ravindra Jadeja landed one right in the rough outside the left-hander's off stump and the ball jumped up to catch the southpaw on the gloves and went straight to Cheteshwar Pujara at short-leg.

    Captain and first innings centurion Mushfiqur Rahim joined hands with the impressive Mahmudullah and the duo frustrated the Indian bowlers with their resolute defense. The duo put together 56 runs for the fifth wicket as they looked to take the visitors to lunch without any more damage.

    But an extremely irresponsible shot from Mushfiqur led to his downfall. The Bangladesh captain rushed down the track to hit a tossed up Ravichandran Ashwin delivery but couldn't reach the pitch of the ball as the wily offie deceived the Bangladeshi in the flight. The catch was duly taken by Jadeja and Mushfiqur was sent back for 23 with Bangladesh now on 162/5.

    Mahmudullah completed his half century and took Bangladesh to lunch in the company of the impressive Sabbir Rahman.

    The tall paceman then came back to remove the defiant Mahmudullah (64) to put the hosts on track for victory.

    Mehedi Hasan Miraz impressed yet again with the bat as he kept the Indian bowlers at bay in the company of Kamrul Islam Rabbi. But Jadeja finally ended his stay in the middle by sending the off spinner back for 23. Jadeja's next victim was Taijul Islam who was caught by KL Rahul after the left-hander miscued a pull shot off a short pitched delivery.

    Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the final wicket to end the innings with 4 wickets, the same number as Ravindra Jadeja. The duo picked up 6 wickets each inthe match.

    Earlier, India had scored a mammoth 687/6 declared in their first innings with captain Virat Kohli leading with a double century. Opener Murali Vijay (108) and wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (106*) scored centuries to help the hosts post a big total.

    Bangladesh replied with a decent batting performance, led from the front by captain Mushfiqur Rahim (127), who scored a belligerent century. India chose not to impose the follow on and scored some quick runs in the second innings to set Bangladesh an improbable target of 459 runs.

    India next take on Australia in a four match series starting from February 23.