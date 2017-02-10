Boundary: Ishant Sharma bowls a wide half volley and Tamim Iqbal obliges him by hitting a brilliant cover drive. Out of the 37 runs that Bangladesh have scored on the day, Ishant has gone for 30 runs in 5 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been introduced in the attack, let's see if he can provide India the breakthrough

There is no help from the pitch yet, Ashwin will have to wait for the surface to break up in order to get some assistance. So far, the Bangladeshi openers have looked very comfortable

Umesh Yadav has been introduced in the attack, will extra pace do the job for the Indians, Virat Kohli is desperately looking for a breakthrough before stumps

REVIEW: The ball passed the inside edge of Soumya Sarkar's bat at the toe end and there was a noise, the umpire ruled it not out, Virat Kohli goes for the review

WICKET: The ultra edge shows a feather edge from the two end of the bat and Soumya Sarkar goes for 15, Bangladesh 38/1 and Umesh Yadav straikes

Wriddhiman Saha took a great catch to dismiss Soumya Sarkar, Saha has been flawless on his return to international cricket

The young Mominul Haque is the next batsman in and he will have to ensure that he stays at the wickt till stumps

MENACING: Umesh Yadav is bowling with a lot of pace and verve and he is making life difficult for Tamim Iqbal. The southpaw is finding the extra pace a bit too much to handle

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page

Live Scorecard

Round Up Morning shows the day and the old adage held complete truth for Virat Kohli and his boys on the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. From calling it right at the toss to ending the day unbeaten on 111, his 16th Test ton, everything went right for Kohli on Thursday.

At stumps, India were happily placed at 356 for 3 with Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (45) at the crease. Barring the opening over from Taskin Ahmed where the pacer removed KL Rahul (2) off his fourth delivery, the day mostly highlighted the Indian batsmen sending the Bangaldesh bowlers on a leather hunt.

If Kohli brought smiles on the faces of hundreds of school children in the post-tea session with his swashbuckling knock, it was opener Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara who entertained the crowd with their contrasting knocks.